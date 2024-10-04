Sam Tomkins makes decision on future as Catalans Dragons owner outlines plans

Catalans Dragons and England icon Sam Tomkins will go around one last time in 2025, with the fullback deciding to play on next year.

The four-time Grand Final winner initially retired at the end of the 2023 season, however he returned to the pitch earlier this season for Les Dracs. He made six appearances following his comeback, scoring two tries.

Sam Tomkins to extend career into 2025

Tomkins future has been a big talking point in recent weeks, with the two-time Man of Steel saying he was torn on whether or not to play on next season; but Catalans Dragons owner and president, Bernard Guasch, is confident his star man will play one more year.

Speaking on France Bleu Roussillon in France, Guasch said: “He has assured us to do another season. He made this decision, he feels very good physically and will do the necessary preparation for two and a half months.”

Tomkins knee has been a major concern in the latter stages of his career, but Guasch reassured fans his knee would hold up for ‘maybe 15 or 18 games’: “His knee is fine. Of course he will not play 30 matches next season, but maybe 15 or 18.”

Sam Tomkins Catalans career to date

After a decorated career in the North West with hometown club Wigan Warriors, Tomkins made the switch to the South of France in 2019. He instantly became a crucial member of Steve McNamara’s side in Perpignan, and has amassed 110 appearances for the club since his move, scoring 35 tries and kicking 141 goals in the process.

Tomkins also helped Les Dracs to win their first Super League League Leaders Shield in 2021, and also featured in two Grand Finals with the French club.

After a string of serious knee injuries, Tomkins made the decision to hang up his boots at the end of the 2023 season, but made a shock U-turn this season.

Les Dracs had a tough time of it in 2024, and failed to make the playoffs; but with Tomkins likely to be involved in some capacity next year they will be hoping for a vastly improved season.

