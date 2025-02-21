Every Super League club’s crowds from 2019 to 2024 compared with HUGE rise for many

Stadium attendances are always a major talking point in rugby league, but how have things changed over the past few years?

Attendances across the league have risen steadily in recent years, and already look to be in a healthy place for 2025. Wigan Warriors have already confirmed bumper ticket sales of 19,000 for their opening game against Leigh Leopards and Hull KR have had to add a temporary stand to cope with the demand to attend games at Craven Park and have also sold out of general admission tickets too.

But, how do they compare to the numbers of five years ago? Well, Love Rugby League has crunched the numbers to compare how each club’s average attendance has changed between 2019 and 2024.

Castleford Tigers

2019 average attendance: 7,253

2024 average attendance: 7,941

Change: 688

Attendances at Wheldon Road has been a major discussion point since the arrival of IMG, but luckily for them, they have posted a higher average attendance than they did back in 2019, with an extra 688 added. The Mend-A-Hose Jungle has actually seen a slight decrease in its capacity following the installation of new seats, but that hasn’t harmed their average attendance.

Catalans Dragons

2019 average attendance: 10,259

2024 average attendance: 9,162

Change: -1097

For all of their improvements on the pitch, attendances have taken a sharp decline in Perpignan. In 2019, Les Dracs posted an average attendance of 10259, but the season just gone they only had an average crowd of 9162, a drop-off of 1097.

Huddersfield Giants

2019 average attendance: 5,226

2024 average attendance: 4,532

Change: -694

The John Smith’s Stadium has never fully seen a capacity crowd, but it seems the changing fortunes of the Giants have resulted in a drop in average crowd. Back in 2019, Huddersfield saw an average gate of 5226, but that has fallen by 694 over the course of five years, with the West Yorkshire club recording an average of 4532 in 2024. Will the proposed move to the Shay boost numbers?

Hull FC

2019 average attendance: 11,478

2024 average attendance: 10,975

Change: -503

It’s been a challenging few years for Hull FC, and that’s reflected in their average attendances too. They have fallen down by 503 since their average attendance of 11478 back in 2019, and in 2024 posted an average crowd of 10975.

Hull KR

2019 average attendance: 8,220

2024 average attendance: 9,883

Change: 1663

On the other side of the city, however, things are taking a turn for the better. Hull KR recorded an average gate of 8220 back in 2019, but now boast an average of 9883, a 1663 increase. Their new temporary stand will also help boost the average crowd for the 2025 season too.

Leigh Leopards

2019 average attendance: 3,194

2024 average attendance: 8,391

Change: +5,197

Leeds Rhinos

2019 average attendance: 12,727

2024 average attendance: 14,035

Change: +1,308

Despite missing out on the play-offs in three of the past six seasons, Leeds Rhinos actually saw their average attendance rise. In 2019, they saw an average of 12727 come to Headingley, but in 2024 that had increased by 1308 to 14035.

Salford Red Devils

2019 average attendance: 3,746

2024 average attendance: 4,646

Change: 900

Salford’s up-turn in form has seen some nice growth in their average attendance. SInce the average attendance of 3746 in 2019, they have grown by 900 to reach an average of 4646 in 2024. Hopefully, with the new takeover, things will continue on an upwards trajectory too.

St Helens

2019 average attendance: 11,910

2024 average attendance: 13,105

Change: 1195

St Helens’ greatest-ever period arguably fell in these six seasons, with them winning four back-to-back Grand Finals, and that has massively boosted their attendance figures as a result. In 2019, St Helens averaged 11910, but in 2024 they pulled in an extra 1195 to make an average attendance of 13105.

Wakefield Trinity

2019 average attendance: 5,468

2024 average attendance: 5,538

Change: 70

We have to caveat the fact Wakefield were in the Championship in 2024, however the redevelopment of the ground has helped them pull in a slightly higher attendance as a result. Back in 2019, the Trin posted an average gate of 5468, but in 2024 saw an average attendance of 5538, an increase of 70.

But the early signs are that their 2025 number is going to be a huge, huge leap based on Thursday night being a sell-out!

Warrington Wolves

2019 average attendance: 10,649

2024 average attendance: 10,065

Change: -584

Whilst their near-neighbours have all increased, Warrington’s has dropped in the years since 2019. Back then, Warrington had an average attendance of 10649, but in 2024 were 584 short of that with an average crowd of 10065.

Wigan Warriors

2019 average attendance: 11,432

2024 average attendance: 14,910

Change: 3478

Rounding off the list are Wigan, who have seen a staggering increase in their average attendance since 2019. 11432 was their average gate six years ago, but flash forward to last campaign and a whopping 3478 increase has seen the Warriors post an average attendance of 14910.

READ NEXT: Warrington Wolves coach’s Las Vegas participation ‘in limbo’ with reasons explained