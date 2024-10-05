The mind-blowing stats behind Hull KR star’s display in Warrington Wolves win

Dean Hadley’s display in Hull KR’s 10-8 win over Warrington Wolves on Friday night was, quite frankly, ridiculous: but in a good way.

The 32-year-old has been one of Rovers‘ most consistent performers this season, and perhaps unsurprisingly, delivered one of his biggest and best performances yet in their semi-final win over Warrington.

The Robins have reached their first Super League Grand Final following a nail-biting win over Warrington in the semi-finals at a sold-out Sewell Group Craven Park.

There were huge performances across both teams: but it was Hadley who was absolutely phenomenal for Willie Peters’ – yet again.

Without further ado, let’s take a dive into the stats. They make for very good reading, if you’re a Robins fan…

59 tackles

14 marker tackles

15 carries

2 tackle busts

98 metres

Hadley was superb on both sides of the ball against Warrington. The Robins knew they’d have to win the battle of the forwards against a physical Wire pack to come away with the win: and that’s exactly what they did.

Two of the stats above highlight Hadley’s incredible work rate. He made more tackles than the 33 other players who took to the field – and to do that in a high-octane battle – is simply staggering.

And his bustling work ethic is highlighted further by the fact that 14 of those tackles came from marker position, so effectively, he made back-to-back tackles on 14 (or more) occasions.

Another impressive stat? Hadley missed just four tackles, meaning he attempted 63 tackles and delivered on 59 of those: a very impressive tackle efficiency.

But let’s take a nod to his attacking play as well. On top of being Hull KR’s tackling machine, Hadley also made 15 carries, racking up 98 metres. Sublime.

A lot of the talk pre-match was, understandably, about whether the Robins would be able to get the win without their suspended influential captain Elliot Minchella – but Hadley stepped up to the plate and really came to the fore.

It’s been a tremendous season for Hadley and Hull KR, who will face the winner of Saturday’s second semi-final between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards in the Grand Final at Old Trafford next week.

