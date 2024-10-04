Hull KR player ratings: two score NINE and star man’s off-night as Robins book historic maiden Old Trafford appearance
Hull KR booked their first-ever Super League Grand Final appearance after surviving a thrilling and tense play-off semi-final against Warrington Wolves.
First-half tries from James Batchelor and Joe Burgess were enough to get Rovers over the line, but not before they had to survive a barrage of late pressure from Sam Burgess’ Warrington, whose season came to an end here.
There were, as expected, a number of standout displays from the Robins on the night. Here are the Rovers ratings.
Niall Evalds – 8
Ultra-consistent at the back on a night when it wasn’t about flashy displays: it was about grit and determination.
Joe Burgess – 9
His best performance in a Hull KR shirt? It can’t be far off. Absolutely outstanding in yardage – but the less said about THAT try, the better.
Peta Hiku – 7
Formed an effective and impressive display with Burgess, particularly defensively late on to keep Warrington’s potent left-edge out.
Jack Broadbent – 6
A quiet night for Broadbent, but did what he had to do.
Ryan Hall – 7
Would have been fearful late on that his error could have been decisive for all the wrong reasons. Fortunately for him and Hull KR, they survived: and aside from that one mistake, Hall was as consistent as ever.
Tyrone May – 7
The more effective of Hull KR’s two halves on the evening. Offered a fraction more than his partner in crime here.
Mikey Lewis – 7
He and Hull KR supporters will not care about individual displays one jot. But it wasn’t his best performance. Warrington, to be fair, did a good job of stifling his creativity.
Sauaso Sue – 8
An absolutely blockbuster first stint alongside Jai Whitbread laid the platform for Hull KR’s commanding first half display.
Matt Parcell – 8
The hooker, alongside his two front-rowers, was magnificent in the opening 40 minutes.
Jai Whitbread – 9
He and Burgess were the two picks for Rovers on the night. An absolute colossus in yardage.
Matty Storton – 7
Stepped in and did an effective job.
James Batchelor – 8
Scored a crucial opening try and was part of the right-edge defensive efforts that kept Warrington at bay late on.
Dean Hadley – 8
Asked to fill the ominous shoes of his captain, Elliot Minchella: and did it brilliantly. Will revert to back-row at Old Trafford but showed why he’s Rovers’ most under-rated asset once again.
Jez Litten – 7
Rovers had to do much more defensive work when Litten was on, but he helped steady the ship at crucial moments.
Sam Luckley – 7
A useful foil off the bench for Sue and Whitbread.
Kelepi Tanginoa – 8
Signing of the season? Once again, another incredible effort from the bench for a player who offers so, so much.
Jack Brown – 6
Quiet stint but did his job.
