Hull KR booked their first-ever Super League Grand Final appearance after surviving a thrilling and tense play-off semi-final against Warrington Wolves.

First-half tries from James Batchelor and Joe Burgess were enough to get Rovers over the line, but not before they had to survive a barrage of late pressure from Sam Burgess’ Warrington, whose season came to an end here.

There were, as expected, a number of standout displays from the Robins on the night. Here are the Rovers ratings.

Niall Evalds – 8

Ultra-consistent at the back on a night when it wasn’t about flashy displays: it was about grit and determination.

Joe Burgess – 9

His best performance in a Hull KR shirt? It can’t be far off. Absolutely outstanding in yardage – but the less said about THAT try, the better.

Peta Hiku – 7

Formed an effective and impressive display with Burgess, particularly defensively late on to keep Warrington’s potent left-edge out.

Jack Broadbent – 6

A quiet night for Broadbent, but did what he had to do.

Ryan Hall – 7

Would have been fearful late on that his error could have been decisive for all the wrong reasons. Fortunately for him and Hull KR, they survived: and aside from that one mistake, Hall was as consistent as ever.

Tyrone May – 7

The more effective of Hull KR’s two halves on the evening. Offered a fraction more than his partner in crime here.

Mikey Lewis – 7

He and Hull KR supporters will not care about individual displays one jot. But it wasn’t his best performance. Warrington, to be fair, did a good job of stifling his creativity.

Sauaso Sue – 8

An absolutely blockbuster first stint alongside Jai Whitbread laid the platform for Hull KR’s commanding first half display.

Matt Parcell – 8

The hooker, alongside his two front-rowers, was magnificent in the opening 40 minutes.

Jai Whitbread – 9

He and Burgess were the two picks for Rovers on the night. An absolute colossus in yardage.

Matty Storton – 7

Stepped in and did an effective job.

James Batchelor – 8

Scored a crucial opening try and was part of the right-edge defensive efforts that kept Warrington at bay late on.

Dean Hadley – 8

Asked to fill the ominous shoes of his captain, Elliot Minchella: and did it brilliantly. Will revert to back-row at Old Trafford but showed why he’s Rovers’ most under-rated asset once again.

Jez Litten – 7

Rovers had to do much more defensive work when Litten was on, but he helped steady the ship at crucial moments.

Sam Luckley – 7

A useful foil off the bench for Sue and Whitbread.

Kelepi Tanginoa – 8

Signing of the season? Once again, another incredible effort from the bench for a player who offers so, so much.

Jack Brown – 6

Quiet stint but did his job.

