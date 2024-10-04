Hull KR player ratings: two score NINE and star man’s off-night as Robins book historic maiden Old Trafford appearance

Aaron Bower
Hull KR celebrate reaching the Grand Final

Hull KR's players celebrate booking their place in the Super League Grand Final

Hull KR booked their first-ever Super League Grand Final appearance after surviving a thrilling and tense play-off semi-final against Warrington Wolves.

First-half tries from James Batchelor and Joe Burgess were enough to get Rovers over the line, but not before they had to survive a barrage of late pressure from Sam Burgess’ Warrington, whose season came to an end here.

There were, as expected, a number of standout displays from the Robins on the night. Here are the Rovers ratings.

Niall Evalds – 8

Ultra-consistent at the back on a night when it wasn’t about flashy displays: it was about grit and determination.

Joe Burgess – 9

His best performance in a Hull KR shirt? It can’t be far off. Absolutely outstanding in yardage – but the less said about THAT try, the better.

Peta Hiku – 7

Formed an effective and impressive display with Burgess, particularly defensively late on to keep Warrington’s potent left-edge out.

Jack Broadbent – 6

A quiet night for Broadbent, but did what he had to do.

Ryan Hall – 7

Would have been fearful late on that his error could have been decisive for all the wrong reasons. Fortunately for him and Hull KR, they survived: and aside from that one mistake, Hall was as consistent as ever.

Tyrone May – 7

The more effective of Hull KR’s two halves on the evening. Offered a fraction more than his partner in crime here.

Mikey Lewis – 7

He and Hull KR supporters will not care about individual displays one jot. But it wasn’t his best performance. Warrington, to be fair, did a good job of stifling his creativity.

Sauaso Sue – 8

An absolutely blockbuster first stint alongside Jai Whitbread laid the platform for Hull KR’s commanding first half display.

Matt Parcell – 8

The hooker, alongside his two front-rowers, was magnificent in the opening 40 minutes.

Jai Whitbread – 9

He and Burgess were the two picks for Rovers on the night. An absolute colossus in yardage.

Matty Storton – 7

Stepped in and did an effective job.

James Batchelor – 8

Scored a crucial opening try and was part of the right-edge defensive efforts that kept Warrington at bay late on.

Dean Hadley – 8

Asked to fill the ominous shoes of his captain, Elliot Minchella: and did it brilliantly. Will revert to back-row at Old Trafford but showed why he’s Rovers’ most under-rated asset once again.

Jez Litten – 7

Rovers had to do much more defensive work when Litten was on, but he helped steady the ship at crucial moments.

Sam Luckley – 7

A useful foil off the bench for Sue and Whitbread.

Kelepi Tanginoa – 8

Signing of the season? Once again, another incredible effort from the bench for a player who offers so, so much.

Jack Brown – 6

Quiet stint but did his job.

