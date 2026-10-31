Championship outfit Salford RLFC have locked in their squad numbers for 2027, with plenty of former Super League stars in their ranks.

Having only been reborn in the first few weeks of 2026, phoenix club Salford finished 12th at the end of their debut season.

Assistant Dave Hewitt was promoted to interim head coach early on in the season following the departure of predecessor Mike Grady, and then landed the role on a permanent basis.

Accordingly, 2027 will bring Hewitt’s first full season in charge: and his squad looks likely to be much stronger, with experience aplenty added.

Salford RLFC lock in 2027 squad numbers with Super League experience aplenty

29 squad numbers have been dished out in total ahead of next season, including the #18 – which is dedicated to the club’s supporters, a trend becoming more popular throughout the game with Wigan Warriors among those who do the same.

There are still some notable gaps to fill, with no #1 or #3, but the Reds have filled shirts #5, #7 and #11 with new recruits Jake Bibby, Marc Sneyd and Matty Ashurst respectively.

All three of those experienced players return to the CorpArq Stadium having previously spent time at Salford.

Winger Bibby scored 36 tries in 78 Salford appearances between 2015 and 2019, with his last act a try in their Super League Grand Final defeat at Old Trafford to St Helens.

Half-back Sneyd meanwhile will now combine his playing duties at Salford with a role as Technical Coach at Super League outfit Castleford Tigers, working alongside former Red Devils boss Paul Rowley, who has taken the helm at The Jungle ahead of 2027.

As he returns to Salford, veteran playmaker Sneyd will look to add to his 136 appearances in their colours, with this the two-time England international’s third stint with the Reds.

Forward Ashurst joins from Oldham for a second stint having made 75 appearances for Salford between 2012 and 2014.

Those three boast more than 1,050 career appearances between them, and join Salford captain Brad Dwyer (#9) in Hewitt’s squad, with the hooker having joined the Reds at the start of 2026.

A Challenge Cup winner in 2020 with Leeds Rhinos, Dwyer’s CV includes just under 350 career appearances, with 26 made in a Reds shirt to date.

Elsewhere, this off-season has also seen Wales international Mike Butt drafted in from fellow Championship outfit Widnes Vikings.

With over 250 career appearances to his name and more than 140 tries already scored in the professional game, winger Butt takes the #2 shirt for 2027.

Salford RLFC’s squad numbers for 2027 in full…

2. Mike Butt

4. Joe Hartley

5. Jake Bibby

6. Toby Hughes

7. Marc Sneyd

8. Jack Bibby

9. Brad Dwyer

10. Sam Bowring

11. Matty Ashurst

12. Ollie Garmston

13. Cole Oakley

14. Joe Baldwin

15. Reece Stanton

16. Shaun Costello

17. Owain Abel

18. Salford RLFC fans

19. Jake Spedding

20. Lewis Pilling

21. Charlie Glover

22. Callum Green

23. Jack Holmes

24. Keane Gilford

25. Matty Ross

26. Cole Appleby

27. Damola Lola

28. Sam Hill

29. Riley Johnson

30. Noah Appleby

31. Oliver Joliffe