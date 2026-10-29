It’s the final weekend of the group stage at this year’s Rugby League World Cup – and there are some huge games with major ramifications hanging over them.

Of course, all eyes will be on England to see how many points they can pile on against Papua New Guinea. But the fate of several other nations hangs firmly in the balance too.

Here’s our predictions for how the games will go – brought to you with The Big Leagues. You can join in with the boys and predict the results and the try-scorers for a chance to win weekly prizes. Join over 1,000 rugby league fans who’ve done the same by clicking HERE and playing for FREE!

England v Papua New Guinea

Aaron: England by 36-40, first scorer: Herbie Farnworth

Matt: England 46-50, first scorer: Matty Ashton

Both our boys are tipping England wins – but potentially not by enough to get the job done and reach the semi-finals!

New Zealand v Fiji

Aaron: New Zealand by 11-15, first scorer: Dane Gagai

Matt: New Zealand by 21-25, first scorer: Ronaldo Mulitalo

There’s a straight shoot-out for second spot in Group A as the Kiwis take on Fiji. Both Aaron and Matt think New Zealand will progress, though Matt by a slightly bigger margin. Either way, it will be Stacey Jones’ side who end up in the semi-finals, we think.

Australia v Cook Islands

Aaron: Australia by 61+, first scorer: Latrell Mitchell

Matt: Australia by 61+, first scorer: Jack Bostock

Not much debate to be had between the boys on this one. They are both going for an Australia win by the biggest margin possible on the predictor, against a Cook Islands team who haven’t looked great so far. The only difference is in the pick for first try-scorer..

Lebanon v France

Aaron: Lebanon by 11-15, first scorer: Jacob Kiraz

Matt: Lebanon by 26-30, first scorer: Jacob Kiraz

The boys are both tipping Lebanon wins, but by differing margins. However, they are agreed on Cedars superstar Jacob Kiraz being the most likely candidate to go and score the first try – with France staring down the barrel of a third consecutive victory.

Tonga v Samoa

Aaron: Tonga by 6-10, first scorer: Jojo Fifita

Matt: Tonga by 6-10, first scorer: Jojo Fifita

There’s a complete match again in how close the lads think Tonga versus Samoa will be – but depending on who is right about the England game, it will produce a different final outcome! Matt’s margin of victory in the England game means if Tonga do win by between six and ten points, England are through! Aaron is slightly more pessimistic about the chances of racking up the requisite points against PNG – but still confident Tonga can do them a favour..