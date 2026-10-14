Salford secure return of their Grand Final history maker

Salford have confirmed the signing of their former Grand Final representative, Jake Bibby.

Bibby arrives from Championship rivals Oldham, seven years on from his last game for the club, which was their Old Trafford defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Now 30, Bibby has a small piece of Salford history, their only ever Grand Final try-scoring after crossing in their 2019 defeat to St Helens, a game they lost 23-6.

He debuted for the club in 2015 and went on to play 78 games for the club, scoring 36 tries. He subsequently joined Wigan Warriors and spent three years with the club. He then spent the next three seasons playing for Huddersfield Giants before dropping down to the Championship last season to play for the Roughyeds.

Bibby played 195 times in Super League in total, scoring 95 tries, and will bring experience to a Salford side looking to build after completing their first season outside of Super League.

He enjoyed a strong year for Oldham, scoring 17 tries in 29 games as they reached the semi-finals. The Reds have also added another former player to their squad for next season in Marc Sneyd, with the halfback returning to the club to play alongside Bibby and Brad Dwyer, who has committed his future to the club next season.

After returning following liquidation, Salford finished twelfth in the Championship, six points outside of the play-offs. They will be coached by Dave Hewitt next season, who took over from Mike Grady during the season.

The former Super League club are expected to make further signings before the next campaign begins. The competition is expected to take on a new format which will see conferences implemented. Current champions London Broncos are expected to be welcomed into Super League, leaving the competition wide open next year.