Ireland head coach Ged Corcoran has made what he describes as a ‘desperate plea’ for clubs to stop blocking players from representing their countries and heritage.

Ireland’s autumn international programme rounds off this weekend when they take on Wales in the final of the Celtic Cup. However, their squad is formed largely of domestic and lower-league talent – with only Huddersfield Giants’ George King involved from Super League.

Corcoran has penned a lengthy message on Ireland’s social media heading into that game, joining the calls for more international fixtures – and more support from clubs to let players take part.

Ireland coach’s plea to clubs over players

Corcoran began: “The lads are really looking forward to the game versus Wales, which has now turned out to be a play-off final to take the spoils of our Celtic Cup. I’m very greatful (sic) for Scotland and Wales agreeing with myself to play these great games for the Celtic Cup. There has been months of planning and it’s great to be finally on the eve of the Celtic Cup final.

“The end of year international games and coming together is the best time of the year, it takes all year to come around and then it comes and goes in a blink of an eye. The lads have really come together over the past month or so and we’ve given lads from our pathways program a great opportunity to play senior international rugby league after a successful couple of years.”

He then admitted he wished clubs would be more open to letting their best players represent their Irish heritage – but did not name any specific examples of teams that have made such a move to block their talent from featuring.

Corcoran continued: “Our senior players have embraced the lads and really helped them feel comfortable and filed them with confidence in their playing ability while helping them with better understandings of their individual skills and the coaches helping them on and off-field.

“I just wish clubs would allow players to play for their countries and put less pressure on players wanting to play.

“As a coach you want to be able to pick your strongest team off the performances of their club season. This is a desperate plea to let the lads play. I’m a coach and I’ve never prevented any of my players playing international rugby league unless they are genuinely injured.”

Ireland coach calls for more fixtures

He then admitted that he was hopeful a more thought-out international calendar involving nations like Ireland would not only grow the game, but produce crucial revenue streams for the nations.

He said: “What our international calendar needs is more consistent well planned fixtures for now and for the future and i’m happy to work with Wales and Scotland or any other nation to put fixtures in place for our players to compete in and represent their DNA, roots and families.

“If this could happen it would help to attract commercial sponsorship and maybe get some TV rights to showcase these great fixtures to top off a great calendar year of rugby league. The games should be aired for everybody to share their pride and passion in their countries while wearing the countries’ colours with true honour.”