Victor Radley has put Super League on alert after admitting he is open to joining the competition at the end of his contract.

The Inflictor is heading to open market after revealing he is open to leaving Sydney Roosters and taking on a new challenge in 2028.

That included Super League, with Radley saying: “The Roosters are everything I’ve ever known. I love the club so much. They’ve done right by me for years,” Radley told the publication.

“It hurts me inside just thinking about playing elsewhere, but I need to look at all my options now. The days are gone where I’m living in a two-bedroom unit, having a good time.

“I have two kids, a fiancée, and a house that needs paying off.

“Like everyone in Australia, you have your struggles with interest rates. People will laugh at that and say, ‘He’s been on good money’. But I’ve got a decent mortgage”

He added: “I’m open to everything. I love new experiences, that might even include living in England and playing in the Super League. It’s something I’d be interested in.”

But where could the England international fit in Super League? Here, we take a look.

Ruling out some clubs

There are certain teams that feel like an unlikely fit at this stage, and some of them are the bigger hitters. Wigan Warriors are one of them. They have both Kaide Ellis and Oli Partington under long-term contracts and given they play the same position, it does appear unlikely.

Leeds Rhinos are the same, given they have just signed Dylan Walker to a three-year contract. They seem to be lining up a marquee addition at prop too, which would rule out Radley. Meanwhile, York Knights have just made Cameron McInnes, a loose forward, one of their marquee players on a long-term deal, so it’s hard to see Radley landing there either, and Wakefield Trinity have just invested in Cameron Smith, so that too doesn’t feel like a move that would work.

Given Radley was specifically quoted as saying he would consider England, that would appear to rule out Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique too.

Outside chances

WIth respect to some clubs, you’d suspect if Radley is coming to Super League, it would be to join one of the club’s competing at the top of Super League.

With Joe Mellor off-contract at the end of 2027, Radley would seem like a great fit for Bradford Bulls. But it’s just difficult to see him linking up with Super League’s current basement club. They are willing to spend money though.

Similary, both Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants feel like plausible fits given the contract landscape at those clubs. The Tigers have invested heavily and won’t have a heap of cap space next season. Meanwhile, Tom Burgess is one of Huddersfield’s marquee players and off-contract next year, so they would have the capability, but isa move to the Giants what Radley is looking for right now?

Hull KR have Elliot Minchella on a long-term contract, so that seems unlikely.

The obvious fits

Next year, Hull FC will have cap space, with John Asiata coming off-contract. It’s well known he is a marquee player. Throw in Steve McNamara’s strong connections with the Roosters, Radley feels like a very plausible fit for the Black and Whites.

Leigh Leopards have just lost their loose forward in Isaac Liu and are a club that, right now, appear to be in a position to recruit extensively next year with players coming off-contract. Adrian Lam has links to the Roosters too.

St Helens have a lot of players coming off-contract next season, and plenty of quota players too. With Joe Shorrocks reportedly on the outer and David Klemmer on of those off-contract, Radley would be a great addition for Saints in 2028.

Finally, Warrington Wolves do have Ben Currie at their disposal, but he turns 33 next year and given his ability to play at back-row, Radley could aid them moving forward too.