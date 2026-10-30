Win a Rugby League Trip to Las Vegas Worth Over £4,000! 

Love Rugby League has teamed up with The Big Leagues to give one lucky fan the chance to win an unforgettable rugby league trip to Las Vegas in 2027, worth over £4,000.

With six teams, three games, four nights at a luxury hotel and £500 spending money, this is a trip of a lifetime. Enter from just £2!

ENTER THE DRAW HERE!

What is The Big Leagues?

The Big Leagues is a sports prediction and prize draw platform where fans can win incredible prizes, tickets and sporting experiences.

What can you win?

One lucky winner and their guest will enjoy an incredible trip to Las Vegas, including:

Return flights from Manchester.

Four nights at Caesars Palace , in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

Tickets to three rugby league games at Allegiant Stadium.

£500 spending money.

Private airport transfers and 24-hour concierge support.

Six teams. Three games. One unforgettable experience.

Rugby league returns to Las Vegas for the third consecutive year in 2027, with a star-studded line-up. Watch Bradford Bulls take on Leigh Leopards in the Super League, alongside two NRL season openers featuring Melbourne Storm, Wests Tigers, Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans.

Expect huge hits, spectacular tries and an electric atmosphere at Allegiant Stadium.

Experience Las Vegas

Away from the rugby, explore the famous Strip, enjoy world-class entertainment or take a private helicopter tour over the Grand Canyon. With four nights at Caesars Palace, you’ll have the perfect base to experience everything Sin City has to offer. Fancy your own Vegas adventure?

With entry starting from just £2, you could be heading to Las Vegas in 2027 for an incredible sporting experience worth over £4,000.

ENTER NOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN