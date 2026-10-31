New Zealand have coasted through to the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup after a commanding win over Fiji – but they face a nervous wait to see if one of their star players will be available.

The Kiwis were ultimately far too strong for the Bati in what was a winner-takes-all showdown for second spot in Group A. They were emphatic 78-0 winners to set up a showdown with whoever wins Sunday’s game between Samoa and Tonga.

But it could have come at a huge cost – after they were reduced to 12 men for the final half-hour of that game when Ronaldo Mulitalo was sent off.

New Zealand face disciplinary wait

The winger has once again been one of the stars of the tournament, and will be a major reason why New Zealand supporters should be confident they can go all the way this year.

But there will be a big call for the World Cup’s disciplinary process to decide upon after his ugly-looking tackle on a Fiji player midway through the second half on Saturday.

He caught Ronald Philitoga high and dangerously which led to a chaotic melee and saw Fiji’s Brandon Wakeham respond by punching Mulitalo.

That left the officials with no choice but to send both players from the field, ensuring the teams finished the final half-hour with 12 men each.

And now, Mulitalo has to wait until Sunday to discover whether or not he will be available for the semi-finals.

New Zealand Kiwis destroy Fiji

Aside from that incident, New Zealand racked up the points to book their spot in the semi-finals in emphatic style.

Fiji’s cause was not helped by the withdrawal of two players in the first half, with Api Koroisau coming off with a jaw injury and Castleford Tigers winger Semi Valemei leaving the field with a concussion.

By the break, the Kiwis had opened up a convincing 48-0 lead to all-but confirm their passage even at such an early stage. And they finished with 13 tries in total, with Casey McLean scoring four of them as Stacey Jones’ side underlined why they are a serious threat to go all the way and win their first World Cup since 2008.

Mulitalo was also among the try-scorers, but his tournament could now effectively be over if he is given a suspension and New Zealand do not make it through to the final.

The disciplinary panel will publish charges and findings from the game on Sunday.