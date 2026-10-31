London Broncos head coach Jason Demetriou has made a public dig at Super League clubs and the RFL over the delay regarding their possible promotion to the top flight.

The Broncos are still waiting for official confirmation over whether or not they will be a Super League club in 2027. That is despite admitting they will take zero central funding to make a deal happen to become the 15th team in a newly-expanded competition.

But Demetriou, who was fielding questions about Papua New Guinea star Gairo Voro amidst speculation he will return home to play for the PNG Hunters in 2027, admitted the uncertainty over their future is not helping anyone.

Demetriou attacks RFL and clubs

When asked about Voro’s future and where he will be playing in 2027, Demetriou admitted he still hoped the answer would be London – but said the nature of the process that is deciding what division the Broncos will be playing in has left him astounded.

He said of Voro’s future: ”In London, I hope. That’s the plan and that’s where we want him.

“Obviously, there’s been some delays in that purely because the RFL and English clubs are doing a great job at making this the most drawn out process that I’ve ever seen but hopefully, we get in there.”

Demetriou also insisted he felt Voro’s career progression arc would be potentially going backwards if he decided to play for the Hunters in the Queensland Cup rather than in Super League with London.

Gairo Voro future explained

“There’s been a lot of talk about Gairo coming back to play for the Hunters but in my personal opinion, I think that would be a step back for him,” Demetriou conceded. “I think it’s best for his footy and his development as a player and a person would be for him to go back to London and I’ve had that conversation with him but I’ll support whatever he wants to do.”

However, the London head coach did admit that if the Broncos weren’t in the Championship, Voro would ‘100 per cent’ be heading home.

He said: “I think if we weren’t playing Super League then 100 per cent, he’d go back and play in the feeder system for the Chiefs but playing in Super League would be another step up for him consistently week in week out.

“Getting to work on his English and his comms and being out of his comfort zone, I think if he goes back then he’d go back into the PNG-style of comms and it’s not going to help him when the Chiefs come in. That’s my thoughts, he knows where I’m at but I’ve got a lot of time for him and I’ll support whatever he wants to do.”