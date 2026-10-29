London Broncos are set to lose star man Gairo Voro ahead of 2027, who is set for an earlier return to Papua New Guinea than first expected, according to reports Down Under.

Half-back Voro was among a plethora of talent from the island nation to arrive at London ahead of the 2026 campaign alongside new head coach Jason Demetriou, who also heads up PNG’s national team.

The playmaker had only previously featured at second-grade level in the Queensland Cup for PNG Hunters, but went on to tear things up in the British game, scooping the Championship Player of the Year award.

It’s widely understood that Voro had already agreed a development deal with new NRL franchise PNG Chiefs for 2028, but now, reports suggest he will return to the Hunters in 2027 to try and earn himself a place in the Chiefs’ inaugural top 30 squad.

London Broncos star ‘expected to depart’ for early PNG return ahead of 2027

The Hunters will act as the Chiefs’ feeder club, and Australian outlet Zero Tackle have reported that a return to his homeland next season could provide a more direct pathway into the NRL for 2028.

Zero Tackle’s report also suggests that Voro could become the first homegrown player to earn a spot in the Chiefs’ top 30 squad for 2028, which is a milestone being targeted by the new franchise’s hierarchy.

If Voro is to depart, it would be a big blow to a London side that he scored 39 tries for in 32 appearances across all competitions in the season just gone.

Also slotting home 57 goals, the playmaker was instrumental in a treble-winning campaign which saw the Broncos lift both the 1895 Cup ad Championship League Leaders’ Shield before thumping Doncaster 78-6 on home soil in the Grand Final.

London are yet to discover whether they will be permitted entry into Super League for 2027.

Still only 23, Voro’s impressive showings earned him a place in Demetriou’s squad for the Rugby League World Cup, with caps earned against Lebanon and Samoa in Port Moresby.

Come Friday, Voro – who scored seven tries in 20 Q Cup appearances for PNG Hunters between 2024 and 2025 prior to linking up with London – will line up in the halves against England in Wollongong.