Papua New Guinea delivered a spirited second half showing and have almost certainly ended England’s Rugby League World Cup campaign, but a 34-12 defeat in Wollongong means the Kumuls’ tournament is also over.

Seven of the 17 players that were involved for Jason Demetriou’s side played their rugby league in the UK in 2026, with four of those working alongside him at London Broncos.

Elsewhere, departing St Helens man Nene Macdonald, retiring Hull KR back-rower Rhyse Martin and Leigh Leopards utility Liam Horne were all also among the Kumuls’ 17.

Here, we rank the seven stars’ showings in defeat…

7. Nene Macdonald (Unattached)

At the end of a week which saw his departure from St Helens confirmed, Macdonald only made the bench and looked like he was playing on one leg at times after his introduction 17 minutes in. A tough night with plenty of penalties and six agains conceded at his expense before being withdrawn 15 minutes into the second half. Looks in desperate need of a full reset before he plays again.

6. Rhyse Martin (Retiring)

Martin has played the final game of his career, and bows out on the back of a mixed performance. Was perhaps fortunate not to be sin-binned for his body check on AJ Brimson early on and knocked on in his own half just before the hour-mark, but also showed plenty of his experience and leadership to help the Kumuls’ second half effort. Fittingly, ended 2/2 from the kicking tee.

5. Epel Kapinias (London Broncos)

A couple of stints from Kapinias with no lack of effort, but struggled to really make a big impact having dominated at club level throughout 2026 for London. Arguably should have had a try but for a poor knock-on midway through the second half.

4. Robert Mathias (London Broncos)

Mathias’ early penalty conceded for not being square at marker led to AJ Brimson’s try and really set the tone in a dire first half for the Kumuls, but he was among their best in the second half. Plenty of enthusiasm and desire shown in his carries.

3. Liam Horne (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh ace Horne was thrust in from the off at hooker, replacing club and country colleague Edwin Ipape. Those are big shoes to fill, but there will be few complaints with what Horne delivered in the 72 minutes before injury forced him off. Like all in a Kumuls shirt on the night, he improved vastly as the game went on.

2. Gairo Voro (London Broncos)

It was firmly a tale of two halves for PNG, and no one’s performance evidenced that more than Championship Player of the Year Voro. His first 40 will have had the Chiefs questioning their decision to sign him for 2028, but his second 40 displayed the qualities we’ve seen from him all year for the Broncos with an assist and a very well-taken try of his own the highlights.

Had he managed to take the ball cleanly on the hour-mark, he’d have been away for another try, too. That would’ve been one of the moments of the tournament.

1. Finley Glare (London Broncos)

It was some effort from Glare, who was introduced with 20 minutes on the clock and played the remaining hour. He was one of few who at least tried to get PNG on the front foot in the first half and remained unrelenting in that pursuit whenever the opportunity presented come the second 40. The London star will be really pleased with what he delivered in Wollongong, barring a couple of late disciplinary blips.