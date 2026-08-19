Leigh Leopards youngster Oliver Polec has linked up with Salford RLFC on a loan deal for what remains of the Championship season.

Front-rower Polec arrived at Leigh from fellow Super League outfit St Helens ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Having featured in a pre-season clash against Warrington Wolves, the forward still awaits his competitive debut for the Leopards.

Alongside playing at reserves level, this season has seen him gain senior experience out on loan in the Championship with a number of clubs.

And having started the year with Salford, he will end it with them too.

Leigh young gun Oliver Polec seals Salford RLFC loan switch in latest Leopards departure

Polec lined up for Salford against Oldham back in January, with that the Reds’ first game following their rebirth after last year’s financial woes.

Leigh cult hero Ryan Brierley is now Salford’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Leopards owner Derek Beaumont also heads up the company that produce the Championship club’s apparel – Debeau Performance.

Young gun Polec has also featured for Whitehaven, Goole Vikings and North Wales Crusaders this term, and has now re-joined Salford on a season-long loan deal.

Accordingly, he will be available to the Reds for their last two games of the campaign away against Oldham and Batley Bulldogs.

Currently sat 12th on the Championship ladder, Dave Hewittt’s side travel to Boundary Park this weekend before concluding against Batley on August 30.

His exit from the Leopards’ Den is the latest in a series of moves ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Lazarus Vaalepu, Keanan Brand and Ben McNamara have all joined fellow Super League side Castleford Tigers on loan for the remainder of the season.

Young utility back Will Brough has departed on a permanent basis, and will round off his 2026 season in the Championship with Goole Vikings.

Leigh’s only arrival so far this week came from Cas in the shape of Jack Ashworth, with the experienced prop penning a permanent deal at the Leopards’ Den until the end of 2028.

WATCH THE LRL PODCAST!