Ryan Hampshire to depart Wigan Warriors with utility to enter open market

Wigan Warriors have confirmed versatile back Ryan Hampshire will leave the club at the end of the season.

Hampshire was out of contract at the end of the season, but will now head to pastures new for 2025.

“Special connection”

Commenting on the news, Wigan head coach, Matty Peet, said: “We all wish Ryan all the best for the future. He has made an important contribution to the team over the last two season both on the field in some important games, in practice and around the group on a daily basis.”

“Personally, he is a player I have worked with over a number of years and will always have a special connection with. I look forward to seeing him flourish in whatever he does next and he will always be a friend to the Club.”

The Wakefield-native made his first Warriors debut back in 2013, and made 30 appearances before heading to Castleford Tigers. After further spells at Leigh, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford again, Hampshire returned for a second spell with the Warriors. During his second stint, he helped the club win back-to-back League Leaders Shields, a Grand Final, a World Club Challenge and a Challenge Cup.

Competition for places has seen Hampshire’s playing time limited, with star players Jai Field, Bevan French and Harry Smith above him in the pecking order, as well as the emergence of starlet Jack Farrimond pushing Hampshire further down too.

Hampshire to hit the open market

Following confirmation of his departure from the Brick Community Stadium, Hampshire will now hit the open market ahead of 2025, but he won’t be short of potential options.

Hampshire’s former clubs, Wakefield Trinity, Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers will all be on high alert following this news, especially the Fords, who could be in the market for a halfback option with Jacob Miller linked with a move away from the Jungle.

Hampshire shone on his first spell with the Tigers, making 22 appearances in 2016. He found minutes hard to come by upon his return in 2022, only making five appearances in total.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants could also be in the market for a versatile back, with Jake Connor on the verge of a move to Leeds Rhinos.

