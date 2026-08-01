Ryan Carr’s incredibly short interview after Castleford Tigers loss

Ryan Carr gave one of the shortest post-match interviews in recent memory after Castleford Tigers’ defeat to Warrington Wolves.

The Tigers were typically inconsistent as they went down 48-18 to Warrington Wolves, with their defensive efforts particularly poor throughout the afternoon.

Carr has bemoaned his side’s erratic performances and seemingly felt the same disappointment after the defeat following an eye-catching interview on Sky Sports.

His answers were short and perhaps summed up the feelings of many supporters who have grown tired of watching the Tigers fail to maintain their level of performance throughout the year. Here is the interview in full.

Well, Ryan, you described this season as consistently inconsistent, you had a decent start to the game, in the opening quarter you were up by a couple of tries, and then the same old, same old.

Yeah, that’s it mate, same old, same old.

What do you put that down to, Ryan?

Some individuals.

Well look, you’ve got a lot of hope and excitement ahead of season 2027, I know you’ll be focused on the here and now, but what do you say to your playing group in these last six games, because at some point there has to come a time where these players perhaps play for a bit of personal pride?

Yeah, there’s people in different positions, mate, it doesn’t really worry me, because at the end of the day we’re paid to do a service, all of us, and that service we’ve provided tonight wasn’t good enough, so it shouldn’t matter about where you are or where you’re going, that’s just a cop-out, mate, and I’m not copping it.

Well, of course, you’ve got your whole KR next coming up, and you’ve got a bit of work to do in order to take that contest to them.

Yeah, definitely.

The Tigers are tenth in Super League with seven wins from 21 games so far this season.