We’ve seen enough of Castleford Tigers now to know their 48-18 defeat to Warrington Wolves was an accurate representation of where they are as a side.

Painfully inconsistent, the Tigers demonstrated that in this 80-minute performance as they started well before completely falling apart, eventually losing comfortably.

Wins over Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors this year prove they are capable but those showings have been too sporadic, and it’s obvious changes are needed.

The good thing is that changes are coming, that much is already known. They have already completed a string of signings for next year, headlined by St George Illawarra Dragons hooker Damien Cook, but what is becoming clear now is that if they really want to make the strides up the table they want, even more is going to be needed on top of what they’ve already done.

That will include contracted players having to leave. The question is who? Some tough conversations will be needed and will be had. But who could be in the firing line? Let’s take a look.

Outside backs

This is arguably the area where Castleford need to be most brutal.

They made a number of signings in the department, frankly, they haven’t worked.

The fact that Mikaele Ravalawa is now on loan at Doncaster and Darnell McIntosh hasn’t had a look in since a woeful performance at Magic Weekend tells you everything you need to know on their respective futures. Both are contracted but both need to be moved on.

A tricker proposition is Semi Valemei. The Fijian has played well for the Tigers when he’s been on he pitch. But he’s played seven times and his season has now been deemed over. Valemei is a player who arrived with a concerning injury record and that has continued this year. The most games he has ever played in one season is 17. He has averaged ten games per season in the last four years. Can the Tigers afford to use a quota spot and cap space on him? That is perhaps one of their toughest decisions to make.

The likes of Jason Qareqare, Krystian Mapapalangi and even Louis Senior, who has his critics, have a role to play. Joined by Mat Fegai and new recruit Alfie Johnson next season, that’s a decent base.

But honestly? It now feels like the Tigers need to add another front-line outside back if they mean business.

The spine

It is pretty much inevitable now that Daejarn Asi and Tom Weaver leave. Asi has shown moments of brilliance but they have been few and far between, Weaver’s effort is admirable and he has qualities, but his defence is a serious area of weakness that is exposed too often.

They seem settled here beyond that. Blake Taaffe will return from an ACL and with Tyrell Sloan, Mason Lino and Ben McNamara coming in, they are in a decent spot. Of course, they already have Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Jenson Windley and Fletcher Rooney, though the latter may need to head out on loan next year as his pathway appears to be blocked right now. But beyond Weaver and Asi, you’d keep what’s at the club.

The pack

Again, there are some tough decisions to be made here.

It appears safe to say Joe Westerman and Joe Stimson are already on their way out. Coming in, there’s Robbie Mulhern and Damien Cook.

Are further changes needed? Probably.

Brock Greacen is an interesting place to start. He has received favourable reviews on the whole but he doesn’t seem to be a face that fits at Castleford, and if that’s the case, then he might be a player the Tigers need to move on for the sake of all parties.

Jack Ashworth provides upside, but comes with downside to his game too. He feels like another player Ryan Carr would be happy to let go next season, particularly if more recruits can be brought in.

Renouf Atoni hasn’t particularly hit the ground running either, but the former Wakefield Trinity man has shown he can have an impact, particularly off the bench, and if the right players can be put around him, they may be able to get more out of him.

Cain Robb appears in need of a new challenge, and the hooking department is an area that needs to be focused on. Cook will clearly start when he arrives, but what beyond that? Liam Hood is off-contract, so is Ashton Golding. Hood is clearly a good character around the dressing room and still has something to give, Golding’s versatility is useful. But is it an area Castleford could strengthen further and invest salary cap into? If so, that would cast doubt on both futures.

What Castleford do need is a back-rower. Jordan Lane is better at loose forward and that will free a spot there. It’s just finding the right player.

The rest of Castleford’s middle unit all add something.

Plenty of decisions have already been made, but more need to be done yet too.