Mikaele Ravalwa sent to Championship for rest of 2026 as early Castleford exit looms
Castleford Tigers have sent Mikaele Ravalawa to the Championship for the remainder of the 2026 campaign – with the winger signing a loan deal with Doncaster.
The former South Sydney Rabbitohs man has endured a torrid time of things since joining Castleford as a high-profile signing at the start of this season.
He has struggled for form, but more importantly fitness, since making the move to Super League, and has failed to hold down a regular place in the Castleford team.
And his time at the club may now be coming to an end.
Ravalawa heads to Championship
The winger has joined Doncaster on a deal for the rest of 2026, meaning it is entirely possible he has played his final game for the club.
Dons coach Richard Horne said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ravalawa, a powerful and exciting outside back, to Doncaster. He’s a player who brings strength, pace, and real physicality every time he takes the field.
“He never shies away from the tough carries or big defensive moments. We believe he’ll make a huge impact for us and become a real fan favourite.
“We’re excited to see what he can achieve in a Doncaster shirt and can’t wait to get him integrated into the squad.”
Castleford only posted a short update on social media, saying: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that winger Mikaele Ravalawa has signed a loan with @Doncaster_RLFC with immediate effect to gain some valuable game time”.
Ravalwa’s future explained
The Tigers are in need of clearing space on their overseas quota to allow them to look at further arrivals to bolster their squad further going into 2027.
Tom Weaver is another contracted quota player the club are looking at moving on – but the fact Ravalawa has effectively been discarded before the end of the season and sent into the Championship is a telling sign about how the Tigers view his future at the club.
He now looks incredibly likely to depart the Tigers in the off-season if they can find him a new home on a permanent basis which would free up cap and quota space for Ryan Carr.
The Tigers are looking for a frontline back rower as their next signing, and moving a player like Ravalawa on would enable them to go back into the NRL overseas market.