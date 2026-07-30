Castleford Tigers have sent Mikaele Ravalawa to the Championship for the remainder of the 2026 campaign – with the winger signing a loan deal with Doncaster.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs man has endured a torrid time of things since joining Castleford as a high-profile signing at the start of this season.

He has struggled for form, but more importantly fitness, since making the move to Super League, and has failed to hold down a regular place in the Castleford team.

And his time at the club may now be coming to an end.

Ravalawa heads to Championship

The winger has joined Doncaster on a deal for the rest of 2026, meaning it is entirely possible he has played his final game for the club.

Dons coach Richard Horne said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ravalawa, a powerful and exciting outside back, to Doncaster. He’s a player who brings strength, pace, and real physicality every time he takes the field.