York Knights’ matchwinner revealed after ‘going through the mill’

Mark Applegarth was delighted with his side’s response as York Knights secured a famous win over St Helens.

Following a defeat to basement side Huddersfield Giants last week, York responded with a victory over the former Super League and World Club Champions, a win that saw them climb to tenth on the league ladder.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Applegarth said: “I thought we showed a bit of a soft side to us in terms of his rucks and desire to go and get that win (last week). I thought we showed it in abundance today. I’m just really happy for the group.

“You’re never going to get an easy game versus St Helens. Regardless of the narratives there, they’ve still got some absolute world-class players that can do exactly what they did in that last five minutes. Really proud coach today.”

Applegarth continued: “The theme for the whole week, we’re doing the tough stuff well.

“Doing the tough stuff better than his opposition. That tackle (Jordan Thompson’s try-saver), epitomised it, just making sure that we never give up on any causes and made sure that we showed more desire, more intent and more togetherness. I thought Thommo’s been going through the mill that last couple of games for his defence. He’s not been too happy with it. I thought that was a match winner, if I’m honest with you. I just thought the lift that the team got and the crowd got after that were unbelievable.”

Applegarth reserved special praise for man of the match Xavier Va’a, who had a huge impact on the game during his two stints on the pitch.

“Xavier’s still young. In my opinion, I think he’s got loads of improvement in him. He’s an absolute workhorse.

“For his size, he’s definitely busier. I thought his carries were outstanding. His defence is getting better and better every week. Just what a lovely man to have in the team. Really happy for Xavier as well.”