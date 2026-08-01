St Helens star scores 9 after heroic display in dire defeat

St Helens’ play-off hopes suffered a major blow as they fell to a 34-32 defeat at the hands of York Knights on Saturday. Saints now sit seventh and two points adrift of the top six with just six games remaining. Here are the player ratings.

Jack Welsby – 6: Mixed bag. Switched off for one try but did look dangerous with the ball.

Jacob Douglas – 6: Has been very consistent since coming into the side and more than holds his own.

Tristan Sailor – 6: Kicked out on the full from which York scored but did look dangerous when he got involved.

Jake Davies – 6: Scored but was generally quiet and dropped a ball after a break.

Lewis Murphy – 6: Had a poor start but gathered himself and played well after the opening ten minutes.

Harry Robertson – 9: Absolutely sublime. Almost got them over the line himself. Best player on the pitch by a mile.

Jackson Hastings – 6: Posed questions but dealt with well by York’s defence.

Alex Walmsley – 4: Guilty of trying too hard. Dropped the ball and gave away three penalties.

Jake Burns – 6: Started the game well and a notable drop off when he was withdrawn.

Daniel Suluka-Fifita – 5: Put himself about but York rolled Saints through the middle.

Shane Wright – 4: Just doesn’t offer enough. Got beat in contact on his own line for a try.

Jacob Host – 5: Anonymous. Didn’t really bring anything.

Joe Shorrocks – 5: Another who didn’t offer enough in the middle when York got on top.

Alfie Sinclair – 4: Will learn from these experiences.

Tom Humphreys – 3: Showed against Catalans he has a bright future but this was a steep learning curve.

Billy Keeley – 5: Struggled with the speed of the game but will take heaps from it.

Chris Matagi – 5: Another who will be gaining a lot from these experiences.