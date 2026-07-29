Off-contract Castleford ace Ashton Golding’s season has been ended by a hamstring injury, and team-mate Semi Valemei may have suffered the same fate, Tigers head coach Ryan Carr has confirmed.

Experienced utility Golding picked up his hamstring problem during last weekend’s derby defeat at Wakefield Trinity, following the same suit as outside-back Valemei, who had injured his own hamstring the week prior against Leeds Rhinos.

While there is still faint hope Valemei may return to feature again before the 2026 campaign concludes, Golding is expected to miss the remainder of the season: and with that, as things stand, has played his last game in a Tigers shirt.

Set to turn 30 in September, Golding only inked a one-year deal as he joined Cas having been released by Huddersfield Giants, with his future still to be resolved.

Castleford suffer double injury blow with off-contract star Ashton Golding’s season ended

This weekend sees Cas host play-off hopefuls Warrington Wolves at The Jungle, with head coach Carr undertaking pre-match media duties on Wednesday afternoon.

The Australian explained: “(Golding is) no good. He’s done a pretty bad job on his hammy, poor Ash, which is a shame because he’s a real team-first guy and he was playing every position there for us for a period.

“He’s thrown himself at everything we’ve asked him to, so it’s a real shame for him. We’re trying to get around him and make sure he’s alright.

“Most likely, (it’s a season-ender).

“With Semi (Valemei), it’s long-term, potentially (a season-ender).”

Nine-time Jamaica international Golding has over 200 career appearances on his CV, with 13 games played in a Tigers shirt to date.

On his future, Carr said: “Chezzy (Chris Chester, Director of Rugby) does a lot of the roster management stuff, we’ve still got a fair bit of recruitment and retention to work through.

“But he’s a great team guy, he’s played from hooker all the way out to centre and every position in-between.

“That just goes to show you his versatility, and not once did he shy away from the contest. I always appreciate that from him, and you know that’s what you’re going to get from him.”

Positive news for The Tigers

The news ahead of Warrington was not all bleak for Cas, with Carr admitting there is the potential that versatile forward George Lawler may return.

Currently requiring painkilling injections in his ground ahead of each game, Lawler missed last weekend’s heavy defeat to 12-man Wakefield at Belle Vue.

Boss Carr said: “George is a potential (returnee), he’s a week-to-week proposition at the moment.

“We’ll see how he pulls up through his return-to-play protocol.

“It (mounting number of injuries) just provides opportunity to others, that’s the way you’ve got to look at it. It’ll give us an opportunity to look at those people.

“We’ll add some (young) people into the squad as we go now and try to provide opportunity through training, which will hopefully lead to opportunities in games.”