Warrington Wolves factor that left Sam Burgess unimpressed

Warrington Wolves will be working on their edge defence after Sam Burgess admitted he was alarmed by some of their efforts in the win over Castleford Tigers.

The Wire ran out comfortable winners, prevailing as 48-18 winners despite going two scores down early in the game.

But Burgess was still left considering the defensive issues on show early in the game when speaking to Sky Sports post-match.

“We panicked in the first half, it was just a flurry of tries and I thought our right-edge defence was really poor, so we need to do a bit of work on that.

“I’m just pleased that the guys didn’t panic, didn’t lose their way, stuck to our process, got back in the game and checked a few points and came back in at half-time in front. We always thought we could get the job done if we played our game long enough.”

Burgess continued: “There’s things that we’ve worked hard on in pre-season and all through the year, now we’ve just got to hone down on that. We get a few bodies back in the next month as well, which is just going to keep adding to us. We’re looking forward to the next little period, more so to see what we’ve got inside ourselves.”

The win keeps Warrington in the battle to not only make the play-offs, but also finish in the top two. They sit four points behind second-placed Wigan with a game in hand.

“We’re chasing as high as we can go,” Burgess added. That’s the goal, win as many games as possible and get ourselves the best opportunity at the back end. There’s a great deal of belief in the group. There’s a lot of hard work to be done yet.”