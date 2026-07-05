Castleford boss Ryan Carr delivered a scathing assessment of their heavy Magic Weekend defeat to Wakefield Trinity, admitting ‘certain individuals’ let the Tigers down.

Sunday afternoon’s day two opener at Magic saw Cas beaten 48-6 by Wakefield at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with that their heaviest defeat ever against their bitter rivals.

20-0 down come half-time on Merseyside, Carr’s side only posted their six points on the board in the dying embers as Jason Qareqare got his name on the scoresheet.

The travelling Cas contingent booed them off at the break, and some made their discontent known again come the final hooter.

‘Everything that could go wrong did go wrong… Certain individuals, when it got hard, gave up’

Cas have now lost 11 of their 17 Super League games this term, with head coach Carr in his first season at the helm having taken charge ahead of 2026.

Post-match, he pulled no punches as he said: “Everything that could go wrong did go wrong.

“Errors, penalties, possession, field position… all against us, and a lot of that was our own doing.

“I was always going to learn a lot this year about this group, I’m definitely learning.

“Certain individuals, when it got hard, gave up. I know who they are and it won’t continue.

“We’re very fortunate as rugby league people to do what we love for a living, so I’ll address it in my own way.”

Having ended June with a disappointing home defeat against Super League new boys York Knights, Sunday’s loss to Wakefield at the Hill Dickinson Stadium came in Cas’ first game of July.

The remainder of the month looks a daunting task, with a visit to in-form Leigh Leopards to come along with a home clash against high-flying Wigan Warriors before the Tigers square off against rivals Trinity oncemore away at Belle Vue.

Carr continued: “You never really know who are fighters and who aren’t until you get put into it, and sometimes you’ve got to learn the hard way.

“No, (it’s not a surprise who the non-fighters are), there’s a lot of learning going on for me. That standard of performance isn’t good enough.”