A new record 82,295 attended the 2026 edition of Magic Weekend: including the 5,483 that were at the French derby between Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique in Castres.

This year’s instalment of Magic took place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, the new home of Premier League outfit Everton.

Ticket sales ahead of the weekend suggested we were in for a bumper event, and so it has proven, with a couple of records set: both the overall crowd and single day, which was broken on Sunday.

2026 Magic Weekend attendance revealed as records smashed with caveat

Previously, the overall record Magic attendance sat at 68,276. That figure was recorded a decade ago, back in 2016, at the event’s spiritual home: Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

Over the course of this weekend, 77,442 were scanned through the doors for at least one of the six games which took place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Rivalries were renewed as the focus of the weekend, with huge clashes between Hull FC and Hull KR as well as Wigan Warriors and St Helens the headlines.

77,442 would have been enough to break the overall record, but 5,483 more were tagged on as for the first time everr, a Magic Weekend game took place in France.

Toulouse thumped Catalans in that game on Saturday night, with the all-French clash held at a neutral venue in Castres.

Accordingly, the overall total for this year’s Magic Weekend attendance sits at 82,295.

Elsewhere, Sunday’s crowd at Everton also broke the record for Magic’s biggest-ever single day attendance, with a crowd of 42,903.

Sunday’s attendees on Merseyside saw three clashes: Castleford Tigers-Wakefield Trinity, Bradford Bulls-Leeds Rhinos and Wigan-Saints.

The tally of 42,903 narrowly tops the previous single-day attendance record of 40,871 up at Newcastle in 2015.

2027 Magic Weekend details confirmed

Ahead of kick-off in Sunday’s final game between Wigan and Saints, details of next year’s edition of Magic Weekend were confirmed.

The event will remain at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the second year running, though will move earlier in the year.

2027’s Magic Weekend will take place over the weekend of May 1/2.

RL Commercial’s Managing Director Rhodri Jones said: “The date has changed, owing to the stadium’s availability, however we are confident Magic WKND 2027 will be even bigger and better again.

“When we first started Magic back in 2007, we hoped to create something unique, innovative and compelling.

“It’s grown into a staple of the sporting calendar and a must-see event for so many, so much so that the NRL followed suit with their own version.

“Everton FC, with their world-class venue, have been superb hosts and it’ll be exciting to be back here for Magic’s 20th anniversary next season.”