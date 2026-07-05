Leeds Rhinos opened up a four-point gap at the Super League summit after another big victory, this time against local rivals Bradford Bulls at Magic Weekend.

Brad Arthur’s side were far too strong for the Bulls, who showed some fight with a brief second half resistance – but they were never really in the contest after trailing 30-4 at half-time.

Here are the ratings for the Rhinos – with a number of standout performers once again for the Super League leaders..

Lachie Miller: 8

Played with a dinner jacket on and was basically given the freedom of the pitch at Everton. Bradford’s defence were terrified to go near him: and he took full advantage.

Ryan Hall: N/A

Left the field with a worrying looking lower limb injury early on. Emerged for the second half with a protective boot on, hinting at a possible absence in the coming weeks for the veteran.

Harry Newman: 7

Ran hard, carried hard – but was caught up in the madness of the Hall departure defensively as Leeds’ right edge were targeted in the second half to good effect from the Bulls.

Ash Handley: 10

Looking every inch an England international as it stands. Another display where Handley oozed class. One of the premiere centres in Super League right now – produced some brilliant touches in attack and some great stuff defensively too.

Maika Sivo: 7

One of his quieter afternoons – but was still given a walk-in by Handley to score in a 10th consecutive game. Owes Handley a pint after he passed up on a hat-trick to make it happen, but thankfully the centre got it right on the hooter.

Brodie Croft: 9

It’s not too often the Australian stands out as the best half over Jake Connor but Croft was magnificent with the ball on Sunday afternoon.

Jake Connor: 8

Not his most action-packed afternoon but still some glorious touches. His afternoon looked like it would end prematurely again for the second consecutive week due to an injury concern – but he returned to tee up Handley for his hat-trick.

Mikolaj Oledzki: 9

The forward has been good all season but he has gone to another level in recent weeks. Another outstanding first stint that set the platform what everything that followed.

Jarrod O’Connor: 8

Arthur’s decision to rotate O’Connor and Danny Levi as his starting hookers is proving to be a tricky ask, especially when O’Connor performs as he did here.

Keenan Palasia: 8

Performing really well at the moment. Bradford’s pack couldn’t live with he and Oledzki in that first half-hour.

Chris Hankinson: 8

Leeds’ Mr Reliable strikes again. Was outstanding in that first half – but was caught out a fraction in the second half when he was on the wing to accommodate for Hall: which is perfectly understandable given he was playing out of position. He won’t want to watch his late no try back though after putting his foot on the line!

James McDonnell: 8

Defensively outstanding once again.

Cooper Jenkins: 7

Gave the Rhinos some good impetus in the early exchanges. Not their standout, but consistently good every week.

Kallum Watkins: 8

Showed up well once again in a couple of different positions.

Cameron Smith: 8

His form has been seriously good in recent weeks.

Danny Levi: 7

Didn’t quite hit the levels of O’Connor from hooker but a decent hit-out nonetheless.

Tom Holroyd: 8

Looked really strong off the bench. Pushing for a starting spot without doubt.