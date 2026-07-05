Leeds are expecting to be without Ryan Hall for at least the next couple of weeks, but the prognosis may be worse than that, Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed.

The Rhinos swept aside Bradford Bulls at Magic Weekend on Sunday afternoon, winning 50-16 to move four competition points clear at the top of the Super League table.

That will remain the case regardless of who ends the weekend in second spot, with Wigan Warriors able to claim that place on the ladder with victory over rivals St Helens in the final game of the event at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The one negative from a Leeds point of view on Sunday came in the shape of veteran winger Hall’s injury, sustained early on, which eventually forced him off.

Leeds coach delivers ominous Ryan Hall injury update following thumping Bradford win at Magic

Once he had been withdrawn, Hall could be seen sat on the bench with his foot in a bucket of ice.

Post-match on Merseyside, head coach Arthur explained: “We’re hoping he’s ruptured his plantar fascia.

“If that’s case, then it’ll probably be a couple of weeks (out injured).

“If it (the plantar fascia) is still hanging on, then it might be little bit longer.

“We won’t know that until tomorrow (Monday).”

Utility Chris Hankinson – who signed a one-year deal at Headingley ahead of 2026 having spent the back end of last season on loan with the Rhinos – took Hall’s place on the wing amid a bit of a reshuffle.

He got his name on the scoresheet with a well-taken first half try which contributed to Leeds being 30-4 to the good at the break.

The day ended with Ash Handley sealing a hat-trick having earlier teed up in-form winger Maika Sivo to extend his own remarkable scoring streak.

Australian boss Arthur was asked about Hankinson slotting in to fill the void left by Hall early on, and had huge praise, saying: “That’s the value in Chank (Chris Hankinson), he just goes there.

“He’s so valuable to the team, he does a really good job.

“It was one of the toughest conversations I had to have in pre-season, (with Hankinson), about his jersey number.

“But whatever was best for the team, it didn’t matter (to him).

“He’s a valuable member of our squad.”