Magic Weekend IS going back to Everton in 2027 – but it will be on a new date after Super League confirmed the switch.

Over 80,000 supporters attended the event at the Hill Dickinson Stadium coupled with the new French Magic game in Castres between Toulouse Olympique and Catalans Dragons.

The final figure was 82,925 for the weekend – the highest figure for a Magic crowd by well over 13,000 fans, underlining the success of the move to Everton for the first time.

And supporters won’t have to wait long to go back to the Hill Dickinson again – with 2027 details already confirmed before the final match of the 2026 event took place.

Magic 2027 date confirmed

As expected – and as reported by Love Rugby League earlier on Sunday – Everton will be the host venue again going into the 2027 campaign.

However, it will not be held in July, with it instead moved to the May Bank Holiday weekend of Saturday May 1 and Sunday May 2.

That is due to the Hill Dickinson Stadium being unavailable on the first weekend of July. There were options to keep the same weekend in the calendar but at a different venue, but Super League has opted to prioritise its growing relationship with Everton following the success of this year’s event and last year’s sell-out Ashes Test.

RL Commercial MD Rhodri Jones said: “We are absolutely delighted to be returning next year. It’s been a record-breaking Magic WKND in 2026, and Hill Dickinson Stadium has been an important part of what has made the weekend so successful. We cannot wait to be back.

“The date has changed, owing to the stadium’s availability, however we are confident Magic WKND 2027 will be even bigger and better again.

“When we first started Magic back in 2007, we hoped to create something unique, innovative and compelling. It’s grown into a staple of the sporting calendar and a must-see event for so many, so much so that the NRL followed suit with their own version.

“Everton FC, with their world-class venue, have been superb hosts and it’ll be exciting to be back here for Magic’s 20th anniversary next season.

“There had already been lots of interest from other cities about showcasing Magic in 2027 but the event at Everton has worked so well on so many levels – for spectators, clubs, players and partners – that we were keen to continue the collaboration once more with them and Liverpool City Council.”

Everton praise Magic as return confirmed

Everton’s chief revenue officer Aaron Duckmanton said:

“We are delighted to welcome Magic WKND back to Hill Dickinson Stadium in 2027 and to be working with Rugby League Commercial once again.

“As well as being the home of Everton Football Club, Hill Dickinson Stadium was designed to host other world-class sporting and entertainment events, and the success of this weekend has demonstrated exactly what can be achieved when outstanding facilities are matched by exceptional collaboration.

“I’d like to thank Rugby League Commercial, Liverpool City Council, our transport providers, and all the partners and stakeholders involved for helping deliver such a memorable occasion.

“Magic WKND 2026 has been a fantastic celebration of rugby league, bringing together supporters from across the country and showcasing both our stadium and the city of Liverpool on a national stage. We look forward to building on this year’s success and welcoming the sport back to our waterfront home in 2027.”