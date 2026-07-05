Castleford Tigers player ratings as low as 2 after vile display

Castleford Tigers were appalling as they suffered a 48-6 defeat to Wakefield Trinity. Spared the embarrassment of being kept to nil by their local rivals for a second time this season after a late try, it did nothing to take the harshness of the defeat away for Ryan Carr’s side. Here are the player ratings.

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e – 4: Nowhere near it but wasn’t alone.

Semi Valemei – 5: One of not many who comes out with a shred of credit.

Darnell McIntosh – 2: Basic ball drop in one of Castleford’s rare ventures forward. Didn’t bother trying to claim a cross-field kick at the end from which Wakefield scored.

Krystian Mapapalangi – 3: Has been fantastic for Cas but was really poor here.

Jason Qareqare – 5: Had a try chalked off. Was quiet.

Daejarn Asi – 4: Just simply does not bring enough to the team.

Tom Weaver – 4: Defensively a liability. Gets one extra point for a try-saving tackle on Tate.

Tyler Dupree – 5: Lost composure near the end but he did at least try and make things happen.

Ashton Golding – 4: Outplayed by his opposite number, Tyson Smoothy.

George Lawler – 4: Could do little to stop the superior Wakefield forwards.

George Hirst – 3: Really poor effort for Caleb Hamlin-Uele’s first try.

Alex Mellor – 4: Hardly noticed him, which isn’t a bad thing in performances like this.

Joe Stimson – 4: Another who had a poor afternoon.

Renouf Atoni – 4: Didn’t offer enough against his former club.

Liam Hood – 3: So consistent but not his day today.

Brock Greacen – 4: Back in the side but couldn’t fix up issues.

Jack Brown – 4: One of many who made basic errors.