Wakefield Trinity delivered another stirring statement over their Super League title credentials after hammering local rivals Castleford Tigers – setting an all-time record win over their rivals in the process.

Trinity were sensational, and looked all set to nil their great foes until Jason Qareqare crossed in the final minutes. However, the damage had long since been done, with Wakefield running out 48-6 winners.

With the likes of Jack Sinfield and Jake Trueman once again outstanding, it has prompted further discussion about what Wakefield can achieve in the coming months.

They seem certainties to make the play-offs if they continue to perform in this regard – and they will take extra pride in setting an all-time record over their biggest and most historic rivals in the process.

Wakefield set huge record

The two sides have met over 200 times in all competitions since the formation of rugby league in 1895 – but never before have Wakefield won by as 42 points.

Their previous record winning margin over the Tigers came all the way back in 1928 – almost 100 years ago.

That day, in March of 1928, Wakefield won 44-3 though of course, tries were only worth three points at that time in the sport’s history.

But the record books will show that this result is Trinity’s biggest ever victory against Castleford. There is one small crumb of comfort for the Tigers in that the biggest ever result across both teams will likely never be beaten; the Tigers 86-0 win over Wakefield in 1995.

However, in terms of Trinity’s greatest winning margins against Castleford, Magic Weekend 2026 has now entered the books as the biggest in the history of rugby league.

Amazingly, two of Wakefield’s four greatest ever wins against Castleford have now come inside the space of three months. That is because their 34-0 win over the Easter weekend this year is the fourth-highest in history.

Trinity were near faultless for large stretches of the game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and were worthy winners from start to finish.

And for Wakefield fans, there is an extra cause for celebration moving forwards after just passing through a record that has stood for almost 100 years.

Wakefield’s biggest winning margins over Castleford

42 points: Wakefield 48-6 Castleford (July 2026) 41 points: Wakefield 44-3 Castleford (March 1928) 38 points: Wakefield 54-16 Castleford (May 2008) 34 points: Wakefield 34-0 Castleford (April 2026)

Statistics courtesy of Rugby League Project.