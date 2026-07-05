Zac Cini has departed Castleford with immediate effect by mutual consent, Tigers head coach Ryan Carr has confirmed.

Cini, who turned 26 in May, arrived at The Jungle ahead of the 2025 campaign from NRL outfit Parramatta Eeels.

The Sydney-born ace had not featured in the NRL for the Eels, with his four first-grade appearances Down Under all recorded for Wests Tigers back in 2021.

He had a glut of second-grade experience on his CV though, and went on to score six tries in 34 appearances across all competitions for Cas.

Zac Cini’s immediate Castleford Tigers exit confirmed following social media post

One of the outside-back’s six tries came last month against Toulouse Olympique in what proved to be his final appearance for the Super League club.

Earlier this week, Cini – whose contract at The Jungle had been set to expire come the end of the current campaign – posted an Instagram story with a picture of his children.

That picture was captioned, ‘Thank You England’, and sparked plenty of speculation online around his future.

But that speculation has now been put to bed, with Tigers boss Carr confirming the news of his exit following their heavy 48-6 defeat to rivals Wakefield Trinity at Magic Weekend.

Carr said: “He had to go back to Australia for personal reasons.

“He’s a great guy and he’s been a great player for us. He’s got our full support, that’s for sure.

“Yeah, (it’s a release by mutual consent).”

At the end of the 2025 season, Cini – who is able to slot in at full-back as well as his more traditional role as a centre – attracted attention from Cas’ fellow Super League outfit Catalans Dragons.

The Dragons were unsuccessful in their pursuit however, and so too were Bradford Bulls earlier this season when they showed an interest in taking the Australian once Cas had made him available.