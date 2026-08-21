Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Ryan Carr has left the club.

Carr has been suspended for the last two weeks after the Tigers conducted an internal investigation into off-field matters concerning the Australian.

That investigation has now reached a conclusion and despite silence from the club and an insistence he has been away for ‘personal reasons’, it is understood they are expected to confirm on Friday that his tenure as head coach is now officially over.

Ryan Carr to leave Castleford

Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester confirmed on Friday morning that the club would be putting a statement out on the eve of their trip to St Helens.

He refused to divulge what that statement would say, but Carr has agreed on an exit that will see him step aside as coach with immediate effect.

Chester said: “I think there’s going to be an update. The club are going to put a statement out today at some point. Then everything will be finalised there. There’s going to be an update.. we don’t want to keep dragging it on. There’ll be some statement as such today and we’ll focus on tomorrow’s big game against St Helens.”

When pushed on what that statement may say, Chester said: “Like I say there’ll be a statement going out. I’ve been out on the training field. I’m none the wiser really.. we’ll wait until that statement goes out.

“I’ve just been informed today about what statement will go out and there will be a statement going out.”

That statement duly arrived less than an hour after Chester’s press conference, reading: “Castleford Tigers RLFC can confirm that head coach Ryan Carr has left the club due to personal reasons. The club would like to thank Ryan for his efforts and wish both him and his family all the best for the future.

“Both Castleford Tigers RLFC and Ryan Carr will provide no further comment on this matter.”

Castleford bring in ex-Hull KR man

Without Carr, Castleford have acted to bring in former Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson – and he is not the only new addition to the coaching ranks.

Former Hull KR man Jason Netherton has joined the staff and will work with Robinson, Chester and Scott Murrell to prepare the team for the remainder of the season.

He said: “We’ll focus on getting them ready for tomorrow but it’s been a really positive week. We’ve welcomed Jason Netherton into the fold along with Luke Robinson. He’s a good coach is Jase and Robbo speaks for himself, so those guys have been great this week.”

The Tigers head to St Helens on Saturday afternoon, and Chester confirmed that Keanan Brand will step in at centre, with Krystian Mapapalangi to miss the next two games with a shoulder problem.

However, he is expected to return before the end of the season.

He said: “We’ve lost Maps to a shoulder issue but we’re fairly confident that Maps will be back before the end of the year. It’s something to do with a bone garment that’s come off and caused him a little bit of an issue. He’s obviously going to be missed but we’ve got a very good understudy there in Keanan, who will jump in there.”