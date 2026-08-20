Castleford Tigers duo Aiden Doolan and Alfie Lindsey have both joined Championship outfit Widnes Vikings on season-long loan deals.

22-year-old Doolan is no stranger to Widnes having represented them at scholarship level before moving on to Warrington Wolves.

Having spent time playing in the lower leagues Down Under before returning to the British game with Barrow Raiders last year. the hooker was recruited by Cas ahead of the 2026 campaign but has played just two games in their colours to date.

In-between, Doolan also spent time back with the Vikings on a trial.

Teenage winger Lindsey, 19, is a product of the Tigers’ youth system and made his first-team bow last season. He has played two games at senior level for the Super League club to date.

But with no sign of a first-team opportunity coming at The Jungle for either before the end of this year, both Doolan and Lindsey have linked up on loan with Widnes, who will be involved in the Championship play-offs as well as the 1895 Cup final.

Castleford Tigers duo Aiden Doolan and Alfie Lindsey make season-long Championship loan switch to Widnes Vikings

Allan Coleman’s Vikings host Workington Town this weekend before a midweek clash away against Sheffield Eagles wraps up their regular league campaign for 2026.

The 1895 Cup final against London Broncos at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium is next on the calendar before the Championship play-offs begin.

Having been on the hunt for reinforcements, head coach Coleman said: “It’s great to get Aiden Doolan over the line. He’s been with us previously, but just didn’t get enough time with us having two hookers.

“He went away and has since thrived in a full-time environment (at Castleford), everywhere he’s been on loan he’s been outstanding.

“We like his honesty, his hard work, and how he plays the game. If we lose bodies, we need quality to stay in contention of trophies, and we feel like we’ve brought quality in with Aiden, so I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

Doolan has played 26 games across all competitions at professional level to date between North Wales Crusaders, Barrow, Widnes, Castleford and Hunslet.

Lindsey meanwhile has played eight times at senior level, with six loan appearances for Halifax Panthers this term adding to the two first-team games he managed for Cas last term.

Widnes boss Coleman added: “Alfie Lindsey will make his debut next week against Sheffield.

“We just need to keep strength in depth, quality, numbers, and intensity in training so we can compete in the big games that are around the corner.

“He’ll play next Thursday (against Sheffield) with the intention of working his way into a competition for a shirt in the (1895 Cup) final.

“I’m really looking forward to having them both, and we can’t thank Chris Chester and Castleford enough.”

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