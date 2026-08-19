Leigh Leopards duo Keanan Brand and Ben McNamara have joined Castleford Tigers on loan for the remainder of the season in the latest transfer activity between the two Super League clubs.

Earlier this week, with Friday’s transfer deadline approaching, Leigh and Castleford completed a shock swap deal of two props.

That swap saw Jack Ashworth joined the Leopards on a permanent deal until the end of 2028 and Lazarus Vaalepu, who only arrived at Leigh last month, join the Tigers on loan for the rest of this season.

Now, two of the Leopards’ fringe stars have headed to The Jungle – with one having played his last game for the club.

Leigh duo Keanan Brand and Ben McNamara make season-long Castleford loan switches

Utility McNamara, able to slot into the halves or at hooker, will join Cas on a permanent basis ahead of 2027.

Accordingly, this loan move until the end of the season represents an early exit from the Leopards and an early arrival at The Jungle, with four games left of the 2026 season for the Tigers.

Having arrived at Leigh ahead of the 2024 campaign from Hull FC, he featured 36 times across all competitions for the Leopards – as well as once on loan for Bradford Bulls earlier this season – to take his career appearance tally up to 70.

McNamara will be joined at The Jungle next year by Robbie Mulhern, with the prop also departing Leigh for Cas come the end of 2026.

But for the next few weeks, McNamara will be joined on loan by Ireland international Brand, who has not featured since March through a complex ankle injury which ultimately required surgery.

The outside-back is Leigh’s longest-serving player and is under contract at the Leopards’ Den until the end of 2028, with this loan switch representing an opportunity to return to full fitness.

Former Love Island contestant Brand has scored 35 tries in 73 games for the Leopards to date, and has 125 career appearances on his CV.

McNamara and Brand could make their debuts for Cas as soon as this weekend away against St Helens, who are among the sides trying to catch parent club Leigh in Super League’s top six.

Tigers Director of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Both Ben and Keanan are players that I know well from my time at Leigh.

“They both compete really hard and go after the game, and they will give us some much needed depth to our squad.”

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