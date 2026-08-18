St George-Illawarra Dragons have reportedly ‘ruled out’ new deals for Tyrell Sloan, Damien Cook and Mat Feagai if they were to decide against moving to Castleford in 2027.

Sloan caused a stir over the weekend with comments made after the Dragons’ latest win, in which he continued his magnificent form with an eighth try in eight NRL games.

He said he would be open to remaining in the NRL in 2027 but in the same interview, also stressed he was still looking forward to coming to Castleford next year. It must be stressed there is no official suggestion from either the Tigers or any of the Dragons trio that they are looking to break on their agreements if, as expected, Ryan Carr is not coaching the club next year.

But fresh comments from Sloan which have appeared in Australia have added more depth to the situation.

Carr exit would ‘put dent’ in move, says Sloan

In what will undoubtedly be seen as good news for Castleford supporters fearing any possible u-turn from Sloan, Cook or Feagai – again, of which there has been no official suggestion of at this stage – the Sydney Morning Herald have reported that the Dragons have ruled out the chance of any of the players staying.

With the trio having long since signed at Castleford, St George have pressed on with their own recruitment and retention plans for 2027 – which naturally did not involve any of Sloan, Cook or Feagai given how they had agreed to sign elsewhere.

That would again appear to re-emphasise Castleford’s private and public viewpoint; they have had discussions with the trio, and all three remain committed to coming to the club in 2027.

But a fresh set of quotes from Sloan look set to create more of a stir, it seems.

Tyrell Sloan speaks on Ryan Carr situation

Again speaking to the SMH, Sloan has admitted that Carr was a major reason in why he joined Castleford for 2027. He has now publicly revealed that any potential exit for Carr ‘puts a big dent in things’ – though he did not go as far as saying he would look to back out of his deal with the Tigers.

“It definitely puts a big dent in things for me, I’ll be honest,” Sloan told the Herald. “Carry was a big reason why I signed over there.

“Obviously we had a relationship here at the Dragons and I don’t really know the situation with him. We’ve been left in the dark. I’m really excited to go over there if Carry is there, but I just don’t know if that’s going to be the case there. Hopefully I’ll find out soon what’s going on and they make a decision.”

Castleford are expected to clarify Carr’s position as early as this week. With an exit increasingly likely, attention would then turn to what happens with the trio – with the Tigers still adamant they are coming as planned.

But Sloan’s admission they are ‘in the dark’ has shed some doubt on things – as have his high-profile comments.

WATCH THE LRL PODCAST!