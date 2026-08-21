Bradford Bulls have turned their attentions to Cole Geyer in their pursuit of a new hooker.

Love Rugby League understands that Bradford are interested in signing the Australian after catching the eye during a loan spell at Huddersfield Giants, having arrived at the Super League club from Oldham.

Geyer is believed to have signed a deal to join the York Knights and Newcastle Thunder setup for next season several months ago. However, while the partnership between the two clubs is expected to continue into 2027, changes to the arrangement and the introduction of a Championship salary cap are believed to have made the logistics of that deal less viable.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield have now secured the return of Kruise Leeming for 2027, with the hooker set to join the club and essentially take up the role Geyer has held at the Giants this year, rotating with fellow distributor Zak Woolford.

Who is Cole Geyer?

He has impressed in his twelve appearances for the club and that has seen the Bulls make an approach to sign Geyer heading for next year.

They have Andy Ackers under contract for next season, but their other options in that position are all leaving the club at the end of the year. The Bulls have announced that Mitch Souter and Chris Atkin will not have their contracts extended beyond the end of the season.

With that, the Bulls have been looking for hookers and Geyer has emerged as a preferred option. The Bulls have three quota spots at their disposal after confirming they will release Souter, Dan Russell and Phoenix Steinwede at the end of the season. All four of their current recruits for 2027 are British, having signed John Bateman, James Bentley, Cam Scott and Sam Eseh.

A new halfback is believed to be on their radar as well as the addition of another pro as plans to bolster their squad for next season continue.

Bradford are currently bottom of Super League in their first season back in the competition. They have won six of their 23 games in a campaign that has seen them struggle on the injury front.