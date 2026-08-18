Leigh Leopards have completed a deal to sign Castleford Tigers forward Jack Ashworth on a long-term arrangement with immediate effect – with Lazarus Vaalepu heading in the opposite direction.

Ashworth, the former St Helens and Hull FC forward only joined Castleford at the start of this season, but he struggled to hold down a regular spot in the side throughout his first year with the club.

He made ten appearances in total, spending time out on loan in the Championship with Doncaster. But he will now move back across the Pennines after inking a long-term with Leigh.

Ashworth joins Leigh Leopards

In a surprise move, the Leopards have agreed to sign Ashworth until the end of the 2028 season, marking the end of his time with Castleford effective immediately.

“Jack is a tough, experienced player who knows what it takes at Super League level. He brings physicality, and a real team-first mentality,” Leigh director of rugby Andrew Henderson said.

“When we were made aware of Jack’s availability we felt now was the right time to bring him in. He is exactly the type of competitor who adds versatility, strengthening our middle unit and providing cover on an edge for the run-in this year and beyond.

“We’re pleased to add him to the Leopards pack, strengthening our depth immediately and providing strong competition for places. We welcome Jack to our club and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to the group.”

In confirming his exit from the Tigers, Castleford said: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that forward Jack Ashworth has joined Leigh Leopards with immediate effect.

“The 31 year old joined the Tigers ahead of the 2026 season, making 10 first team appearances, but will now make the switch to Leigh Sports Village on a permanent basis. We’d like to thank Jack for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

Leigh’s next transfer move

The Leopards’ decision to sign Ashworth comes when they are still being linked with another transfer for the rest of this season: North Queensland Cowboys forward Kai O’Donnell.

The Leopards are keen to re-sign O’Donnell and are hopeful of completing a deal before the transfer deadline this Friday. However, his situation in the NRL may push back any deal into 2027.

But irrespective of that, Leigh have completed a deal to sign one Super League forward with immediate effect, bolstering their ranks for the run-in after agreeing to bring in Ashworth in a surprise long-term move.

He comes straight into contention to face Bradford Bulls this weekend at the Leigh Sports Village.

Meanwhile, Vaalepu heads in the opposite direction after a fairly ill-fated spell at the Leopards. He only joined last month from Melbourne Storm and made four appearances for Leigh. However, after a disappointing performance against Wigan Warriors, he was sent on loan to Oldham.

But he will now play out the rest of the season with Castleford.

“Lazarus has spent the past two weeks on loan with Oldham in the Championship progressing his game and playing a part in Oldham securing two vital wins over Sheffield and London,” Henderson said.

“The opportunity to join Castleford on loan now gives him the chance to build his minutes, confidence, and momentum at Super League level. It’s a good fit for all parties, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on his progress.”

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