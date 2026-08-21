Sydney Roosters star Hugo Savala has been added to England’s performance group ahead of the Rugby League World Cup.

The versatile Roosters man has been added to Brian McDermott’s pool of players and comes into contention for a place in the squad later this year alongside Leigh Leopards’ Umyla Hanley, who has also been added following his excellent form.

Savala is eligible for England through his mother, who is English. He grew up in Australia and has established himself in the table-topping Roosters side since making his debut last year. He has made 35 appearances for the Roosters include 17 games this year, in which he has scored eight tries.

He joins a high quality level of talent in the centres, though he has also played in the halves during his career. He has predominantly played centre in the NRL, which would put him in competition with the likes of Herbie Farnworth, Ash Handley and Jake Wardle, while Billy Smith was also in the initial pool of players and Leigh star Umyla Hanley has found form during the Super League season too.

In the halves, England’s options include captain George Williams, Jake Connor, Harry Smith, Mikey Lewis and Jake Trueman.

Savala has been credited with being the Roosters’ Mr Fix It during their impressive campaign, performing well in numerous positions when required. The 6ft 4 talent has played a key role in Trent Robinson’s side and was rewarded with a new two-year contract extension last month.

Head coach McDermott said: “When we announced the 38 players originally selected for the England Performance Group we made it clear there was still plenty of opportunity for others to play their way into contention before the World Cup squad is announced.

“Umyla and Hugo have done just that with their excellent form for Leigh Leopards and Sydney Roosters. We are entering the most intensive and competitive phase of the season, and the opportunity remains for a player to force his way into the reckoning. It’s all to play for as regards the last few regular fixtures and finals.”

England Performance Programme Group

Junior Nsemba, Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Brad O’Neill, Jake Wardle, Harry Smith, Zach Eckersley (all Wigan Warriors), Kallum Watkins, Mikolaj Oledzki, Ash Handley, Jake Connor (all Leeds Rhinos), Ben Currie, Danny Walker, George Williams, Matty Ashton (all Warrington Wolves), Kai Pearce-Paul (Wests Tigers), Dean Hadley, Jez Litten, Mikey Lewis (all Hull KR), Morgan Smithies, Jayden Brailey (both Canberra Raiders), Victor Radley, Billy Smith, Hugo Salava (all Sydney Roosters), AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), Jack Welsby, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Harry Robertson (all St Helens), Morgan Knowles, Herbie Farnworth (both Dolphins), Mike McMeeken, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Jake Trueman, Tom Johnstone (all Wakefield), Max King (Canterbury Bulldogs), Ben Talty (Brisbane Broncos), Dominic Young (Newcastle Knights),Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards).