Wigan youngster Lukas Mason has joined Championship outfit Oldham on a season-long loan, but will be permitted to play for the Warriors’ reserves if required.

Mason, now 20, has been in Wigan’s youth system since the age of 14 and made his first-team debut earlier this season away against Hull KR.

The back-rower – who is the son of former NRL and Super League ace Keith – has added a further two games for the Cherry and Whites to his CV since then, featuring against both St Helens at Magic Weekend and Warrington Wolves on home soil.

But having dropped back down the pecking order since that last appearance against Wire back in early July, Mason has now been allowed to head out on loan for what remains of 2026.

Wigan young gun Lukas Mason seals season-long Championship loan at Oldham with stipulation

Set to turn 21 in December, Mason will be permitted to play for Wigan’s reserves during his time out on loan, should his parent club see fit for that to be the case.

Oldham have a similar arrangement with Warrington over loanee Tom McKinney, with both Wigan and the Wolves’ reserves on track to potentially meet in the Grand Final at that level this term.

Having only sealed his loan on transfer deadline day, Mason will not be eligible to play for Oldham as they host Salford RLFC this weekend.

Instead, he will come into contention for their final game of the regular season, away against Rochdale Hornets on August 30, before being involved in the Championship play-offs.

Roughyeds head coach Alan Kilshaw said: “It is important that we had enough depth to get us through until the end of the season – and we’ve got that now.

“With the players that we have brought in and the ones we have on loan, we are in a good place.

“With Lazarus (Vaalepu) going, we have brought in Noah (High) and Lukas. We can do some rotation over the next couple of weeks.”

Mason already has one game for Oldham to his name having donned their shirt on dual-registration last season.

In addition to Wigan and the Roughyeds, the young forward has also represented London Broncos, Rochdale, Halifax Panthers and Salford – clocking up a total of 18 appearances at senior level, with three tries to his name.

Those three tries all came in the same game, scoring a hat-trick for Fax earlier this season against Championship basement boys North Wales Crusaders.

Kilshaw added: “We have played a lot of games, with the two cups… it has been nine months of relentless games through all different weathers.

“We would like to thank Wigan for their assistance in getting this deal over the line and I am looking forward to seeing Lukas in an Oldham shirt.”

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