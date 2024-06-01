My Ultimate Team: Ryan Brierley selects his best 13 including Salford, Leigh and Scotland stars

Salford Red Devils full-back Ryan Brierley is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, this season’s new feature on Love Rugby League.

Brierley has been in the form of his life for the Red Devils in the last two seasons, with the Scotland international now the club’s vice captain and firm crowd favourite.

The 32-year old represented the Bravehearts at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and was a prolific try scorer at former club Leigh, pulling on their shirt 156 times during the club’s time under the ‘Centurions’ tagline.

He remains Leigh’s highest try-scorer in the summer era with 154, finishing top of their charts for four successive seasons between 2012 and 2015, and one of the highest of all-time.

Brierley has also starred for Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and Toronto Wolfpack, and will hit the milestone of 300 club career appearances in just a few weeks’ time, all being well.

Speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, the Preston-born ace has selected his ultimate team of players he has lined up alongside to this point during his career..

1. Lachlan Coote

Lachlan Coote in action for Scotland

I played with Lachlan for Scotland and he was skilful, brave and the ultimate competitor.

2. Ken Sio

Salford Red Devils winger Ken Sio applauds the club’s fans in 2023

A Salford great, Ken was – for me – the best winger in Super League when he was here. I only appreciated how good he was when playing alongside him, and he is also an unbelievable person.

3. Nene Macdonald

Nene Macdonald slides over to score a try for Salford Red Devils in 2024

I have only had the chance to play with him for a short while so far, but he still makes this list. The guy is a freak, he can do everything and we feel very lucky to have him.

4. Tim Lafai

Tim Lafai in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

The strongest man in the world. So silky, I’m just so glad he is on my team and not against me!

5. Jermaine McGillvary

Jermaine McGillvary in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2023

Like Ken Sio, you only truly appreciate how good he is once he is alongside you. Jerry was always there for me, always took the tough carries and took me under his wing at Huddersfield.

6. Brodie Croft

Ryan Brierley and Brodie Croft in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

I think me and him had a really good partnership. We just got each other and I was gutted that it was cut short. What a player, Brodie has everything and Leeds are lucky to have him.

7. Marc Sneyd

Salford Red Devils’ Marc Sneyd prepares to take a conversion during their Round 9 clash against Warrington Wolves in 2024

He can control a game with his foot, he is that good. His leadership and willingness to want the ball in the clutch moments is pretty special.

8. Fuifui Moimoi

Fuifui Moimoi in action for Tonga at the Leigh Sports Village in the 2013 World Cup

When Fui came to Leigh, he was the box office signing. An absolute powerhouse and watching him run off the back fence was some sight.

9. Bob Beswick

Bob Beswick in action for Ireland in the 2013 World Cup

A tough one this… It was between Bob and Andy Ackers, but Bob pips it as he was probably the best leader when I was younger. Whenever he spoke to me, I felt nervous that I couldn’t let him down. I felt safe when he was in the same changing room as me knowing that he was on my team.

10. Ollie Partington

Salford Red Devils’ Ollie Partington celebrates a victory in 2024

Every club should build their team around someone like Ollie, who is one of the best players I have had the pleasure to play alongside. When I look at him in a game, I never think that he will be beaten because in his mind he is never beaten, so you just have to go with him. His toughness and attitude are unbelievable, and I believe he will be a success in the NRL in years to come.

11. Kane Linnett

Kane Linnett in action for Scotland in the 2013 World Cup

Solid, consistent and a protector. Everything you want in a back-rower.

12. Kallum Watkins

Kallum Watkins in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

The best player I have played with bar none. I dreamed of playing alongside Kallum, and now I get to run out behind him every week. His actions, his leadership, his words probably won’t do him justice.

13. James Bell

James Bell in action for Scotland at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup

A different style of loose forward, but one who I have always enjoyed playing with for Scotland and Leigh and I think he has been a huge part of St Helens’ success too. His ball-playing ability for a middle is as good as I’ve seen, and for me he is one of the most skilful players in the country.

Bench

Andy Ackers, Liam Kay, Adam Higson, Andrew Dixon – The bench is purely made up of all my best mates in the game and would be great for team morale.

