Marc Sneyd needs to be studied – Salford Red Devils star’s left boot is like gold dust

If you had to pick anyone to kick a goal from the touchline to save your life, it’s probably fair to say you’d pick Marc Sneyd.

The 33-year-old has been one of the premium goal-kickers in British rugby league for over a decade now, kicking more than 1,000 career goals, scoring more than 2,300 points.

Goal-kicking is an art form. Some work on it to try to become a regular goal-kicker, some just have that natural talent, the latter being Salford Red Devils iceman Sneyd, who never seems to be fazed by pressure.

Sneyd enjoyed an impressive night with the boot on Saturday, but also with the ball in hand, as Salford picked up their second win of the campaign with a 17-10 victory over Hull KR. The charismatic half-back kicked the conversions for both of Salford’s tries, whilst adding two penalty goals and slotting a one-pointer to seal the 17-10 win on home soil.

Red Devils coach Paul Rowley summed Sneyd up perfectly after the game, saying the England international is just as comfortable playing on a park field as he is on the biggest of stages like Wembley.

Games like this one are what make goal-kicking so important. Take away Sneyd’s points with the boot, and Salford lose 10-8. As aforementioned, it wasn’t just his in-game kicking and goal-kicking though, he led his side around the park perfectly in faultless display as he scooped Sky Sports’ man of the match award.

“Ultimately he was probably the difference,” Rowley said in his post-match press conference.

“I think he understands how much we value him and listen to him, and give him empowerment, but as a result of that he’s not a stubborn person.

“He listens to what we say and follows the instructions he’s given but we build everything together and he has a big input in all of that and I think empowerment gives you that and buy-in.

“I just think Sneydy is a good character, a good leader and a good pro.

“Like I’ve said many times, he’s as comfortable on the back field as he is at Wembley Stadium”

“The lad just likes playing rugby, he’s enjoying himself. He’s a kid just playing in the street and you can see that, and that’s why he doesn’t feel pressure.”

Last month, Love Rugby League published an in-depth article about Super League’s 10 best goal-kickers heading into the 2024 season, according to the statistics from 2023.

Who was at the top? You guessed it, Marc Sneyd. He and Warrington’s Stefan Ratchford had the highest conversion rate in the competition last year at an impressive 86%.

The Oldham-born veteran playmaker kicked 84 goals from 98 last term, seeing him joint top of tree alongside Ratchford.

His influence with the boot was that heavy that Ryan Brierley (with 3) was the only other Red Devils player to successfully slot home a goal across all competitions last season, meaning that Sneyd earned almost 97% of the two-pointers they posted in 2023.

Sneyd also kicked four drop goals last year, and has already got his tally underway in Round 3 in 2024.

His left boot needs to be framed and put in a museum somewhere whenever he does call it a day. Iceman, sharpshooter, marksman – whatever you want to call him – Sneyd’s kicking ability needs to be admired.

