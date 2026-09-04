Championship clubs are beginning to mould their squads for the 2027 season, even if doubts do remain on the structure of the competition next season.

Here’s a breakdown of several transfer movements heading into next year.

Salford Red Devils snare Widnes Vikings winger

The Reds have completed a deal to sign Mike Butt for next season after three strong seasons with the Vikings.

Butt, 31, has had a strong career in the lower leagues, scoring 94 tries in 171 appearances for Swinton Lions before moving to Widnes, where he has cemented himself as a popular player at the club.

But after 39 tries in 74 games he has agreed to join Salford next year as they look to strengthen after a steady first year in the Championship following their financial woes last year.

One winger in, one winger out at Widnes

While Butt is departing, they have secured the services of a new winger to join their squad next season.

Dan Nixon will leave Rochdale Hornets to link up with the Vikings next year after six strong seasons with the club. The 24-year-old has scored 60 tries in 95 games since debuting in 2021, establishing himself as one of Rochdale’s most consistent performers.

But a new challenge is coming for Nixon now and it will be with Widnes in a move that ensures they have a replacement for the outgoing Butt.

Midlands land duo

The Hurricanes have had an impressive season and have added quality to their squad on the way, recruiting the likes of Liam Sutcliffe.

Now they’ve added two new additions for next year, first in the shape of veteran prop Eddie Battye and also Connor Bower.

Battye, who has previously played in Super League for London Broncos and Wakefield Trinity, is still going strong at 35 and has spent his most recent season at Hunslet. But next year he’ll be joining Midlands.

He’ll be joined by Bower, the Sheffield Eagles player who will bring an end to his seven-year stay with the club to join the Hurricanes venture.

Batley’s new recruits

Another player leaving Hunslet is Cam Berry, and he’ll be heading to the Bulldogs after catching the eye in the Championship this year.

The hooker started out at Bradford and has represented the likes of North Wales and Rochdale, but is now heading to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

He’ll be joined by former Hull FC back-rower Nick Staveley, who had his first full season away from the Black and Whites with Goole Vikings this year, scoring five tries in 21 appearances.

Goole’s new recruit

Staying on Goole, Brett Ferres is set to make Zeus Silk his first signing after replacing Scott Taylor as head coach.

The former Featherstone Rovers and Dewsbury Rams man has spent his last two years with Midlands but is set to link up with the Vikings next year.