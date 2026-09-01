Castleford Tigers youngster Alfie Lindsey could feature against Bradford Bulls on Thursday night having been recalled from his season-long loan at Championship outfit Widnes Vikings.

Outside-back Lindsey made his senior debut for Cas back in August 2025, marking the occasion with a try in a Super League defeat against Catalans Dragons.

Going on to feature again the following week against Leigh Leopards, he has spent much of this season out on loan in the Championship, with appearances on his CV for both Halifax Panthers and Widnes.

The 19-year-old only joined the Vikings last month on a season-long deal, but has been recalled after just a sole appearance in their colours and could now play in Super League.

Castleford Tigers recall young gun Alfie Lindsey from try-scoring Championship loan at Widnes

Teenager Lindsey scored for Widnes last Thursday night in a narrow 12-8 defeat at Sheffield Eagles, with Allan Coleman’s side going on to lose out to London Broncos in Monday’s 1895 Cup final at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Having not been involved in that final, it’s now been confirmed that parent club Cas have recalled the youngster, who has been included in their 21-man squad for Thursday’s trip to Odsal.

Set to turn 20 in November, Lindsey is one of three changes to the Tigers’ 21, with fellow youth product Tylor Sharpe back in the mix alongside star man Krystian Mapapalangi.

Those three replace Keanan Brand, Dan Sarbah and Cain Robb. Brand has been recalled by his parent club Leigh, with Sarbah suspended following last weekend’s home defeat to Catalans.

With a makeshift coaching team in charge of Cas until the end of the season following the departure of Ryan Carr, victory at Odsal on Thursday night would see the Tigers move level on 18 competition points with ninth-placed Toulouse Olympique.

Basement boys Bradford are their opponents, and with their injury crisis still ongoing, the hosts have only been able to muster a 20-man squad.

The Bulls are boosted by the returns of senior figures Loghan Lewis (suspension), Phoenix Steinwede and Dan Russell (both HIA), though.

Youth products Harvey Duckworth and Riley Gelder have dropped out of Bradford’s squad, with Kurt Haggerty’s side appearing likely to take the wooden spoon this term.

Squads

Bradford: Caleb Aekins, Jayden Okunbor, Waqa Blake, Ryan Sutton, Andy Ackers, Loghan Lewis, Dan Russell, Joe Mellor, Ebon Scurr, Will Gardiner, Luke Hooley, Connor Wynne, Eliot Peposhi, Alfie Leake, Jamie Gill, Leon Ruan, Chris Atkin, Phoenix Steinwede, Harvey Ward, Riley Dean

Castleford: Mikaele Ravalawa, Daejarn Asi, Tom Weaver, Renouf Atoni, Liam Hood, George Lawler, Jordan Lane, Alex Mellor, Joe Stimson, Brock Greacen, Louis Senior, Krystian Mapapalangi, Sam Hall, Alfie Lindsey, George Hirst, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Tyler Dupree, Jack Brown, Tylor Sharpe, Lazarus Vaalepu, Ben McNamara