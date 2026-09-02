Bradford Bulls are working on a deal to sign Widnes Vikings star Nathan Connell.

Love Rugby League understands the Bulls have made the young back their latest recruitment target after an impressive campaign, which has seen him score 20 tries in 26 games.

Who is Nathan Connell?

Still only 23, Connell earned plenty of Super League experience last year playing for Salford Red Devils in their difficult campaign, playing 23 times overall. Before that he had earned his first professional experience in the Championship with Whiteheave in 2024, before debuting for the Reds later that season.

He moved to Widnes and has flourished in Allan Coleman’s side, starring at fullback over the course of the season. That has caught the attention of Bradford who are now looking to secure his services for next year as part of Kurt Haggerty’s plans for the squad changes coming at Odsal.

Bradford have re-signed Caleb Aekins for next season and Connell would be brought in to add competition for places in the squad, something the Bulls have lacked at times this season.

Bradford Bulls’ recruitment so far

Bradford have so far made five signings for 2027. John Bateman headlines a recruitment drive featuring Sam Eseh, James Bentley, Cam Scott and Ligi Sao, while Sean O’Sullivan is expected to join the club from Canterbury Bulldogs to add quality in the halves. Cole Geyer, who has spent the season on loan at Huddersfield Giants, is another transfer target.

For now, Connell’s attention is with Widnes, who start their play-off campaign with a clash against Oldham after finishing fifth in the league table this year.

As for Bradford, they take on Castleford Tigers on Thursday in what is their penultimate game of the season looking to avoid the wooden spoon. They currently sit bottom of Super League with two rounds to go but face the Tigers and York Knights in the final rounds, who could both yet finish bottom if the Bulls can pick up points.