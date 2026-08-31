London Broncos claimed their second piece of silverware this season, beating Widnes Vikings 32-10 to lift the 1895 Cup in front of 4,829 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

The Broncos – whose future remains unclear with ambitions to join Super League in 2027 – claimed the Championship League Leaders’ Shield eight days ago having been beaten only once over the course of the campaign in the second tier.

Jason Demetriou’s side were made to work for the 1895 Cup on Bank Holiday Monday by a Widnes side that will also be involved in the Championship play-offs alongside them.

But the capital club ultimately got the job done to keep their hopes of a treble-winning season alive: albeit, unlike in previous years, their cup success counts for nothing where the IMG gradings are concerned.

London lift 1895 Cup

Involved in the 1895 Cup final for the first time, London hit the front early on through Wakefield Trinity loanee Neil Tchamambe, with Dean Hawkins – who remained near-perfect from the tee all afternoon – converting.

Elder statesman Danny Langtree got Widnes back on level terms midway through the first half, making the contest a real arm wrestle against a Broncos side which buckled under the pressure at times.

After half-back Hawkins had put the favourites back ahead, Vikings playmaker Danny Richardson slotted home two penalties either side of half-time to take the final to a two-point ball game at 12-10.

Allan Coleman’s side never made their ascendancy count with a try though, and before long, London hit back with a quickfire double to put the final to bed.

Perth Bears-bound forward Luke Smith got the first of those tries, with homegrown product Alex Walker responsible for the other.

The Broncos’ triumph was added to late on by Tchamambe, who got over in the corner for his second of the afternoon. Hawkins was off target from the tee on that conversion from out wide, spoiling his perfect record.

Robert Mathias finished the job off in style under the sticks though as the final hooter sounded, and with Hawkins opting not to take the conversion, 32-10 it ended.

Ray French Award winner

Monday’s final was streamed live for free via SuperLeague+, and viewers voted for the Player of the Match.

Just as is the case in the Challenge Cup with the Lance Todd Trophy and in the Super League Grand Final with the Rob Burrow Award, the recipient of the Player of the Match in the 1895 Cup final also gets an accolade.

London star Hawkins was the winner of the Ray French Award this year having played a crucial role in their success, scoring a try of his own as well as slotting over all bar two of the conversions – one through choice!