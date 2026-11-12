Ranking all 36 Leigh Leopards transfers since Super League return from worst to best

Leigh Leopards have enjoyed a hugely successful rise in recent years – establishing themselves as one of Super League’s bigger sides since promotion in late-2022.

One constant throughout that period has been head coach Adrian Lam. He has gone on to sign over three dozen players during the four seasons Leigh have been a Super League club – and it’s fair to say their track record has been incredibly positive.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken every single signing since their promotion and ranked them..

NB. We have not included loan signings, nor players who did not make a single first-team appearance for the club during their time there. These are the 36 permanent signings made by Leigh since becoming a Super League club again in 2023.

Here is our list, starting with a run through of the players outside the top 15..

36. Lewis Baxter, 35. Nathan Wilde, 34. Lazarus Vaalepu. 33. Alec Tuitavake, 32. Will Brough, 31. Ryan Brown, 30. Louis Brogan, 29. AJ Towse, 28. Brad Dwyer, 27. Andy Badrock, 26. Darnell McIntosh, 25. Aaron Pene, 24. Oliver Gildart, 23. Liam Horne, 22. Jacob Alick-Wiencke, 21. Ben McNamara, 20. Oliver Holmes, 19. Matt Moylan, 18. Bailey Hodgson, 17. David Armstrong, 16. Adam Cook.

And now, the top 15..

15. Ricky Leutele

One of several who joined at the start of their Super League journey and went on to play a critical role in their early success.

14. Innes Senior

Probably the most unheralded signing of them all but pound for pound, and in terms of impact, Senior has to represent one of Leigh’s cleverest pieces of business given what he did in 2026.

13. Ethan O’Neill

Just one season with the Leopards, but it was a very positive one and enough to earn him a move to Leeds Rhinos – even if that didn’t quite work out as planned.

12. Tesi Niu

He has been a strong servant for the Leopards ever since joining from overseas.

11. Jack Hughes

Has gone on to make over 100 appearances for Leigh, and can always be relied upon.

10. Matt Davis

The Leopards’ Mr Reliable. Has been there for so long now, it’s hard to imagine a Leigh 17 without Davis in it somewhere along the line. Every successful squad needs players like Davis.

9. Tom Briscoe

Briscoe may have only had two years with the Leopards, but they were very successful. Joined at a crucial time, and left the club in a much better place with his experience.

8. Isaac Liu

Just two seasons with the Leopards, but they were hugely impactful. Undoubtedly made them a better side every time he was on the field – another successful product of their overseas recruitment.

7. Frankie Halton

Still to this day one of Leigh’s most important players. Joined from Hull KR in a fairly low-key deal but has been a consistent force for a good few years now – almost 100 appearances in.

6. Zak Hardaker

Hardaker’s two-season stint with Leigh saw him play a vital role in their rise. Helped the Leopards win the Challenge Cup in 2023, and gave them some excellent service before moving on to Hull FC.

5. Owen Trout

The forward’s time with Leigh is now over, but he is another who was brought in and moulded into a Super League star. He’s become a Super League star and an England international during his time with the Leopards.

4. Robbie Mulhern

A mainstay of Leigh’s success. Became one of the premiere English forwards during his time with the Leopards, earning international honours, winning the Challenge Cup and establishing the club as one of Super League’s top teams.

3. Gareth O’Brien

O’Brien has been with Leigh every step of the way on their Super League journey, making over 100 appearances and proving himself to be a shrewd piece of business. Capable of playing in a multitude of positions and excelling almost everywhere, the veteran utility has been a fine addition for Leigh over the years.

2. Joe Ofahengaue

As we’ve touched on, Leigh’s track record of overseas signings is generally good – and no player epitomises that better than big Joe Ofahengaue. Another who was signed with minimal fuss and hype, but who has gone on to become a pivotal figure for the Leopards. One of the very best middles in Super League.

1. Umyla Hanley

A player that Lam plucked from relative obscurity, given how he was about to walk away from professional rugby league, and turned him into a star. Hanley has flourished at Leigh and become one of the standout centres in Super League. He is one of the most astute pieces of business any club has made in recent years: and Leigh’s best since returning to the top flight.