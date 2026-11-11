Son of Super League icon snubs PNG Chiefs to join rival NRL club
The son of former Leeds Rhinos star Marcus Bai will follow in his father’s footsteps – after Cooper Bai agreed a deal to join NRL heavyweights Melbourne Storm in 2028.
Marcus won an NRL Premiership with the Storm in 1999 before heading to England to do the same with Leeds Rhinos in 2004. He also represented Bradford Bulls in Super League.
And son Cooper has proven to be a hot commodity in the NRL despite making just 24 senior appearances for Gold Coast Titans after his debut for the club last year.
And his long-term future is now decided.
Cooper Bai to follow in father’s footsteps
The 20-year-old forward has agreed a long-term deal with the Storm until the end of the 2030 campaign, and will make the move to Melbourne at the beginning of next year.
He will remain with the Titans for the upcoming 2027 campaign, but Melbourne have won the race to land Bai’s signature after a host of interest from elsewhere.
The Storm’s head of football, Frank Ponissi, said: “Cooper is an exciting young forward and a quality young man. He’s made an impressive start to his career with the Gold Coast, and we’re looking forward to supporting his continued development here in Melbourne.
“Cooper has great potential, and we look forward to watching his continued development over the next 12 months before he joins us in 2028, which marks the 30th anniversary of our Club’s inaugural season in 1998 featuring Cooper’s father, Marcus – making it even more significant.”
Bai spurns PNG Chiefs interest
Bai is the latest player to ultimately decide against a move to the PNG Chiefs ahead of their entry into the NRL in 2028.
South Sydney Rabbitohs half Jamie Humphreys had also been linked with a move to the franchise before agreeing a deal to remain with the Bunnies. Bai actually toured PNG as part of an offer to try and tempt him to Port Moresby – but he has instead decided to try and emulate his father and win a Premiership with Melbourne nearly 30 years on from Marcus’ achievement.
Bai made his international debut for the Kumuls last year, and has played at international level twice.
He is expected to be a regular member of the Papua New Guinea squad for years to come – but he will not play in PNG at club level for now at least, after snubbing their offer to join the Storm.