Son of Super League icon snubs PNG Chiefs to join rival NRL club

The son of former Leeds Rhinos star Marcus Bai will follow in his father’s footsteps – after Cooper Bai agreed a deal to join NRL heavyweights Melbourne Storm in 2028.

Marcus won an NRL Premiership with the Storm in 1999 before heading to England to do the same with Leeds Rhinos in 2004. He also represented Bradford Bulls in Super League.

And son Cooper has proven to be a hot commodity in the NRL despite making just 24 senior appearances for Gold Coast Titans after his debut for the club last year.

And his long-term future is now decided.

Cooper Bai to follow in father’s footsteps

The 20-year-old forward has agreed a long-term deal with the Storm until the end of the 2030 campaign, and will make the move to Melbourne at the beginning of next year.

He will remain with the Titans for the upcoming 2027 campaign, but Melbourne have won the race to land Bai’s signature after a host of interest from elsewhere.

The Storm’s head of football, Frank Ponissi, said: “Cooper is an exciting young forward and a quality young man. He’s made an impressive start to his career with the Gold Coast, and we’re looking forward to supporting his continued development here in Melbourne.