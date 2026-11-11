Super League agrees groundbreaking salary cap change for injured players

Super League have approved two groundbreaking salary cap resolutions regarding player injuries and young talent for the 2027 season, it has been confirmed.

Clubs met on Wednesday morning to discuss the possibility of expanding the competition to 15 teams from the start of next season – a move which was approved by a significant majority.

However, they also gave the green light to two more changes to the way the salary cap is run which will enable clubs to better protect and give further opportunities to young and emerging talent.

Super League injury salary cap change approved

Clubs agreed to an amendment to the salary cap which means that any player who misses eight consecutive salary cap matches can be removed from their club’s finite cap limit of £2.1million for the period they are unavailable.

That is designed to ensure clubs can sign replacements on short-term deals to fill that gap without increasing player welfare issues – namely putting in young players who may not otherwise be ready to play Super League rugby.

They said: “SLE agreed to the first amendment, relating to injured player dispensation, which removes players who suffer an injury or illness that results in missing eight consecutive salary cap relevant matches from that club’s salary cap for the period they are injured.

“Once the player returns, even if he becomes re-injured, no further dispensation will be available unless he misses a further eight consecutive salary cap relevant matches.

“It is designed to ensure that clubs have an opportunity – from a regulatory perspective – to bring in a replacement player where a player suffers a long-term injury/illness whilst not increasing player welfare issues, such as forcing younger players not on cap eligible and not ready, to have to play.”

That would effectively mean that if a player on a salary of £100,000 was ruled out for eight straight salary cap eligible matches – which includes the Challenge Cup, as well as Super League – then the club in question would have £100,000 worth of salary cap space available to sign a replacement: but only until that player is ready to return.

Clubs to trial younger players with less risk

Super League clubs also approved a change that will enable teams to play younger players more freely without putting salary cap pressure on a club.

From immediate effect, any player aged 23 or under on January 1 of that season can play two matches without counting on the cap – as long as they have not played in a first-team match in a previous season.

For example, if that rule were in place this year then it would have allowed Finlay Yeomans to play for Wigan without counting on their cap. He ultimately made just a solitary appearance, and would have qualified under that ruling this season.

Super League said: “It is designed to only be available for players aged 23 or under on January 1 of the season in which they play and those players must not have played any salary cap relevant match for any club in a previous season.

“Under the proposal, the player may play two salary cap relevant matches without counting on a club’s salary cap. If they play between three and five, they would count on the cap at 50% of their salary cap value. Any further match appearances would result in the player counting at the full value on the cap.”