Castleford Tigers confirm Mikaele Ravalawa exit in latest change

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the departure of Mikaele Ravalawa following a disappointing one-year spell at the club.

The winger joined the club from St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of the 2025 season, but struggled for form and to overcome injuries, making just 15 appearances and scoring five tries.

His future has felt under serious doubt for some time as the club has pushed forward with its recruitment plans, signing a number of players, which has seen them go beyond the allocated quota of ten overseas players.

With that, Ravalawa always appeared to be a prime candidate to depart, and that has proven to be the case.

They now officially have ten quota players, but they are understood to have signed Canterbury Bulldogs forward Jack Todd, which will take them back to eleven. Blake Taaffe, Semi Valemei, Tom Weaver, Renouf Atoni, Krystian Mapapalangi, Brock Greacen, Damien Cook, Tyrell Sloan, Mat Feagai and Mason Lino are their other current quota players.

It suggests further changes are likely.

Another player to depart is Aidan Doolan, the young hooker who made three appearances for the club last season.

In a statement, the Tigers said: “We’d like to thank both Mika and Aiden for their efforts in a Cas shirt and wish them well for the future.”

Big changes continue at Castleford

Ravalawa’s departure is the latest in a long list of changes at the club, fronted by head coach Paul Rowley, who has replaced Ryan Carr.

The Tigers have signed Damien Cook, Mat Feagai, Tyrell Sloan, Robbie Mulhern, Alfie Johnson, Mason Lino and Ben McNamara. Their departures include Alex Mellor, Daejarn Asi, Joe Stimson and Sam Hall.

Further changes are expected in the future.