Revealed: How every Super League club voted on 15 team vote

11 out of the 14 Super League clubs voted in favour of an expansion to 15 teams in 2027, it can be revealed by Love Rugby League.

Clubs approved a decision on Wednesday morning to open up another spot in Super League for next year with immediate effect, with a Rugby Football League-led process now beginning.

That is expected to be completed in short order, with London Broncos likely to be confirmed as the 15th team as early as next week. But it can now be revealed how every club voted.

How your club voted on 15 team issue

Love Rugby League has been told that 11 of the 14 existing Super League teams were ultimately in favour of a decision to expand to 15 teams, after being presented with the terms and conditions of any entry for a new club.

That meant three did not vote in favour. But it can be revealed that two of that three ultimately decided to abstain: with those clubs Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors.

Their rationale for abstaining is understood to be similar to the reasons Wigan abstained from expanding to 14 teams last year – with the Tigers and the Warriors ultimately feeling as though there was not enough detailed financial analysis presented to make a decision one way or the other.

Both clubs, however, are understood to be supportive of London Broncos if it is they who are given the nod to return to Super League in 2027.

The other club that did not vote is Leigh Leopards. Love Rugby League understands they did not participate in the vote and were not present at the meeting.

There was some suggestion that Wakefield Trinity were one club who were opposed to the idea in the run-up to the meeting – but the Super League champions ultimately voted in favour of the expansion to 15 teams.

What happens next?

A process that has been described as ‘sped up’ by sources will now take place over the coming days. That will involve the RFL informing all Championship teams of the opportunity to apply to be the 15th team in Super League, which the governing body is duty bound to do.

However, it is widely understood and accepted across the sport that London will be the team that emerge through that process as victorious.

But other clubs may yet choose to apply in a show of strength for their own aspirations and ambitions to reach Super League.

That could include the likes of Doncaster and Widnes Vikings, both of whom have publicly declared their intentions to become a Super League club at some stage in the coming years.

But in the short term, it will be London who get the nod.